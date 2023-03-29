Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Movie

Dressing in all black, the 'Armageddon' actress is seen filming a funeral scene at a cemetery in Atlanta as she's confirmed to reprise her role of Betty Ross from 'The Incredible Hulk'.

AceShowbiz - "Captain America: New World Order" is bringing back Liv Tyler. The actress has been spotted on the set of the movie for the first time after it was revealed that she's set to make her return to MCU after 15 years.

On Monday, March 27, "The Leftovers" alum was photographed filming the upcoming Marvel film in Atlanta. Dressing in all black, she looked mournful as she filmed a funeral scene at a cemetery.

In photos which have circulated online, the 45-year-old wore a black belted trench coat over a black dress and carried what looks like a black purse. Her long dark locks were styled in an elegant updo as she wore a pair of pearl earrings.

In one of the photos, Tyler was seen being joined by a female co-star, who also sported an all-black outfit. Also taking part in the filming at the cemetery that day were Anthony Mackie and Xosha Roquemore, who were both in uniforms.

Mackie, who will reprise his role as Sam Wilson a.k.a. the new Captain America, is seen wearing an arm sling. It's unclear if the funeral scene is the final moment of "New World Order" or if it takes place earlier in the film.

On the same day of the filming, it was revealed that Tyler will reprise her role of scientist Betty Rose, who is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. She portrayed the character in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" alongside Edward Norton as Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk.

Norton has since been replaced by Mark Ruffalo for "The Avengers" (2012) and subsequent films. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will portray Thunderbolt in "Captain America 4". The character was played by the late William Hurt in "The Incredible Hulk" and Sam Elliott in 2003's "Hulk" starring Eric Bana.

The movie will also mark the first installment in the "Captain America" film franchise without Chris Evans in the titular role. Evans' Steve Rogers passed the torch to Mackie's Sam Wilson in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson and Shira Haas will also star in the film, with Julius Onah on board to direct. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are penning the script. The movie is slated for May 3, 2024 release in the United States.

