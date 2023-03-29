 

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
Facebook
Music

The pop superstar makes use of her social media platform to respond to a fan's celebratory post about the anniversary of her breakthrough 2013 song featuring her late ex-boyfriend.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - ?

Ariana Grande definitely still has fond memories of her late ex Mac Miller and their first collaboration together. The pop superstar sent "love" to Malcolm James McCormick on the 10th anniversary of their hit "The Way".

On the 10th anniversary of her first collaboration with her late ex-boyfriend, the powerhouse vocalist sent the rapper a simple, sweet message on social media. Responding to a fan's celebratory post of a clip from the song's music video on social media on March 25, the 29-year-old star wrote, "I love you." She then shared the post to her Instagram Story alongside the same message.

Ariana and Mac became friendly while creating and performing "The Way", her breakthrough 2013 hit. In the song's music video, the two artists performed together and shared kisses.

The pair then entered a relationship in 2016, dated for two years and split in May 2018, shortly before the rapper died from an accidental overdose in September 2018 at age 26. Throughout their relationship, the pair also collaborated on Mac's "My Favorite Part" as well as a remix of Ariana's "Into You", both released in 2016.

  Editors' Pick

In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "thank u, next" performer spoke about what she admired about Mac's artistry. "I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," she told Zane.

Ariana continued, "Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person." The Grammy-winning songstress further gushed, "He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

In other news, another posthumous Mac album is apparently on the way. On Monday, March 27, Brooklyn rappers Talib Kweli and Amani Fela joined renowned producer Madlib for an interview on Shade 45's "Sway in the Morning" to chat music and drop some bars in the cypher.

During an in-depth discussion about Talib Kweli and Madlib's recently released joint album, Madlib announced that he is currently putting the final touches on an upcoming collab project with Malcolm.

"Right now, I'm finishing up the Mac Miller album, Planet Asia album, Erykah Badu album, different stuff," Madlib said. Host Sway then asked Madlib to provide more details. "Is that the same [Mac Miller] project that was mentioned years ago after he passed that was never released? "So the estate is down now?" Sway asked, to which Madlib confirmed the news, "Yeah, they're down."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Doesn't Date Celebs on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Ariana Grande Could Receive Invite to King Charles' Coronation From Prince Edward

Ariana Grande Could Receive Invite to King Charles' Coronation From Prince Edward

Ariana Grande Releases Remix of The Weeknd's 'Die for You'

Ariana Grande Releases Remix of The Weeknd's 'Die for You'

Ariana Grande Has 'Written and Recorded a Verse' for Remix of The Weeknd's 'Die for You'

Ariana Grande Has 'Written and Recorded a Verse' for Remix of The Weeknd's 'Die for You'

Latest News
Kelly Ripa Says 'Live' Execs Made Her Work in a Janitor's Closet in Her Early Years
  • Mar 29, 2023

Kelly Ripa Says 'Live' Execs Made Her Work in a Janitor's Closet in Her Early Years

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact
  • Mar 29, 2023

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return
  • Mar 29, 2023

Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Doesn't Date Celebs on 'Carpool Karaoke'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Doesn't Date Celebs on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Most Read
Justin Bieber Reportedly Considering Retirement After Selling Entire Music Catalog for $200 Million
Music

Justin Bieber Reportedly Considering Retirement After Selling Entire Music Catalog for $200 Million

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Leads Billboard 200 Charts in Its Third Week

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Leads Billboard 200 Charts in Its Third Week

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill