Ariana Grande Sends 'Love' to Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

The pop superstar makes use of her social media platform to respond to a fan's celebratory post about the anniversary of her breakthrough 2013 song featuring her late ex-boyfriend.

Mar 29, 2023

Ariana Grande definitely still has fond memories of her late ex Mac Miller and their first collaboration together. The pop superstar sent "love" to Malcolm James McCormick on the 10th anniversary of their hit "The Way".

On the 10th anniversary of her first collaboration with her late ex-boyfriend, the powerhouse vocalist sent the rapper a simple, sweet message on social media. Responding to a fan's celebratory post of a clip from the song's music video on social media on March 25, the 29-year-old star wrote, "I love you." She then shared the post to her Instagram Story alongside the same message.

Ariana and Mac became friendly while creating and performing "The Way", her breakthrough 2013 hit. In the song's music video, the two artists performed together and shared kisses.

The pair then entered a relationship in 2016, dated for two years and split in May 2018, shortly before the rapper died from an accidental overdose in September 2018 at age 26. Throughout their relationship, the pair also collaborated on Mac's "My Favorite Part" as well as a remix of Ariana's "Into You", both released in 2016.

In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "thank u, next" performer spoke about what she admired about Mac's artistry. "I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," she told Zane.

Ariana continued, "Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person." The Grammy-winning songstress further gushed, "He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

In other news, another posthumous Mac album is apparently on the way. On Monday, March 27, Brooklyn rappers Talib Kweli and Amani Fela joined renowned producer Madlib for an interview on Shade 45's "Sway in the Morning" to chat music and drop some bars in the cypher.

During an in-depth discussion about Talib Kweli and Madlib's recently released joint album, Madlib announced that he is currently putting the final touches on an upcoming collab project with Malcolm.

"Right now, I'm finishing up the Mac Miller album, Planet Asia album, Erykah Badu album, different stuff," Madlib said. Host Sway then asked Madlib to provide more details. "Is that the same [Mac Miller] project that was mentioned years ago after he passed that was never released? "So the estate is down now?" Sway asked, to which Madlib confirmed the news, "Yeah, they're down."

