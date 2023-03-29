Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

In response to the accusation made by the 'Carly and Jay' radio host, the 'Austin Powers' actor insists that he 'didn't have a bodyguard' on 'The Love Guru'.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mike Myers has slammed claims that he got a radio DJ fired. Shortly after Canadian disc jockey Jay Brody recounted what happened to him after making eye contact with Mike on the set of "The Love Guru", the "Austin Powers 4" star stepped forward with a denial.

Through his representative, the 59-year-old actor insisted that the "[15]-year-old claim" made by the one half of the Sonic Radio duo "Carly & Jay" was fake. His representative further clarified to Page Six, "Mike didn't have a bodyguard on 'The Love Guru'."

Jay first made his firing claim in response to a viral video showing Keanu Reeves helping "John Wick" crew carry equipment on set. He wrote, "People saying that 'he shouldn't be praised for helping' have no idea what it's like working in film. Mike Myers had me fired off the set of 'The Love Guru' because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his body guard… [laughing emoji] Give Keanu his roses."

Afterward, Jay took his story on-air to further clarify it. He began by explaining that at the time, he worked for a security company and was given the assignment to guard Mike's trailer in a shooting location in downtown Toronto. Prior to taking on the task, he was warned to avoid looking at the actor.

"The first day, the first hour I'm there, I don't know what he looks like yet and I just see a man approaching in a long wig and fake beard and I'm like, 'I think that's Mike Meyers,' " he recounted. "I look down to not look at him because I don't want to get fired."

Jay continued on, "But I kind of realize I can't let just anyone into the trailer so I look up. I catch his eye for a second, I give him a nod to let him know I'm cool, and then I look away. Within an hour, I get a phone call letting me know, I'm fired and I have to get off the set."

"There was no justifiable reason given. I had good film training at that point and plenty of experience, and knew enough to not stare at any actor, but I needed to look to do my job," Jay further explained. He also noted that Mike "never said anything to me personally."

When asked if he worried Mike would see his firing claim, Jay simply responded, "It's all true, and hopefully he's a much cooler dude to work with now. I imagine that he wasn't well at the time to be such a jerk to so many people."

You can share this post!