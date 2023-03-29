Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Doesn't Date Celebs on 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBS TV

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X stopped by James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" where he opened up about his dating life. During her appearance in the popular segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the "Old Town Road" hitmaker explained why he doesn't date famous people.

"I used to use Raya," the rapper told the host, referring to the membership-based dating and networking app for celebrities and influencers. "I think I stopped using Raya… It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person."

The star continued, "And Raya is just very famous, everyone's famous on there. I've met quite a few famous guys. I think I've come to know that I don't like dating famous people." When asked if any of them have ever appeared on "Carpool Karaoke", Nas X confirmed, "For real."

The answer got James shocked before guessing, "Is it Michael Buble?" The "Industry Baby" rapper paused a moment before saying, "I'm not going to tell you… Michael Buble?! … Yeah, yeah. You caught me. Could you imagine? Michael Buble is gay?" James replied, "No, but he's hot and he's got a hell of a voice."

During his "Carpool Karaoke" appearance, Nas X and James sang the former's hit "Old Town" and "Industry Baby". They also belted out "THATS WHAT I WANT" and "MONTERO". The two also filmed a cameo for "The Bold and the Beautiful".

James is set to conclude "The Late Late Show" next month. The TV personality plans to return to his native U.K. in order to spend more time with his wife and young children. He will host "The Last Last Late Late Show" primetime special on April 27 at 10 P.M., followed by the final episode of his hit show. Tom Cruise is set to join the host in the special episode.

That won't be the first time for the "Top Gun: Maverick" star to appear on the late-night show doing skits and bits. Back in May 2022, the actor joked that James got "fired" from his job. "It's such a privilege to be here. I'm sorry about the news, I'm sorry you got fired," he quipped at the time. "I'm here for you tonight, whatever you need. I would not have fired you. I'm here for you if you need anything."

