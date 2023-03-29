Scheana Shay to Prove Raquel Leviss 'Lied' About Alleged Attack

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star plans to appear in court to 'prove' that her co-star 'lied' about the claims that she punched Raquel during an alleged physical altercation.

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay will fight back. The "Vanderpump Rules" star plans to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29 to "prove" that her co-star Raquel Leviss "lied" about her claims that Scheana punched her during an alleged physical altercation.

Scheana's attorney Neama Rahmani tells Page Six, "We plan to show up in court tomorrow to prove these allegations are false and that Rachel lied about the entire thing." The attorney refers to Raquel by her legal name.

The lawyer adds that the legal team will be there to "vigorously defend" Scheana. "If they want to move forward with this tomorrow, we're going to need to request a continuance in order to get our witnesses lined up, but we feel very confident that we will prevail in this case," she notes.

Even though Raquel dropped her request for temporary restraining order against Scheana, Neama continues that the court "confirmed" the case is still on the calendar. Scheana's attorney claims that the legal team has prepared to bring witnesses, explaining, "We feel very confident that we will prevail in this case. These types of hearings cannot be dismissed so we must show up in order to resolve the matter or to seek the continuance to fight these scurrilous accusations and win."

Prior to this, it was said that Scheana was "mad" over Raquel's accusations. She "can't just file a false police report, ask for a multi-year restraining order and act like everything is OK. This isn't reality TV. This is real life, and there are real legal consequences for what she's done," according to Radar Online.

It was also reported that Raquel had Andy Cohen "serve" Scheana the papers that "have no legal meaning" during the taping of "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 reunion on Thursday, March 23. "Rachel had Andy 'serve' Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning," Neama explained at the time. "It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different."

The president of West Coast Lawyers continued, "There is no way for Rachel to 'drop' the temporary restraining order before next week's hearing. This is California law and even on the court's website."

Earlier this month, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana after the latter allegedly punched the former during a confrontation over her affair with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in New York City last week. Neama, however, shut down the allegations. "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," the attorney said in a statement.

"The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," she continued. "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

