Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon insists on continuing his "feud" with Jimmy Kimmel. The actor has ruled out the possibility of making up with the comedian following their longstanding fake bitter rivalry, which has played out in public for years.

At the premiere of his new film "Air" at the Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood on Monday, March 27, the 52-year-old was asked if there's chance that he will bury the hatchet with Jimmy. "No, no, he's an a**hole. Why would I ever do that?" he told ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet.

"He's a terrible human being," the Oscar-winning writer stressed. He further said of his supposed enemy, "He's a terrible human being. He's a demonstrably bad man."

"Hey! I'd love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!" Matt then yelled to Jimmy, who also attended the premiere and was taking picture with his wife Molly McNearney on the red carpet. He was mocking the running gag on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", in which the talk show host apologizes to Matt for not being able to interview the actor at the end of each episode.

Similarly, Jimmy also doesn't have any intentions to extend an olive branch to Matt. "You know, I don't know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud," he jokingly shaded "The Martian" star.

The funnyman went on claiming that Matt definitely "was the cocaine bear" at this year's Academy Awards. He suggested that the actor was the man inside the infamous bear costume, despite Matt's staunch denial of this claim.

"Did he say he wasn't the bear?" Jimmy asked. "He was the bear." He quipped, "And totally full of cocaine."

When asked if they might reconcile on his show or even have an episode dedicated to Matt, Jimmy shot down the idea. "I just can't imagine it happening. I really can't," he responded, before teasing, "I think we have Ben [Affleck] on tomorrow, so we'll have that, but that will be as close as we get."

