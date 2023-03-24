Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Instagram TV

If a new report is to be believed, Raquel has Andy Cohen 'serve' the papers that 'have no legal meaning' during the filming for season 10 taping for the Bravo reality TV series.

AceShowbiz - Raquel Leviss serves Scheana Shay with papers during the taping of "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 reunion on Thursday, March 23. If a new report is to be believed, Raquel had Andy Cohen "serve" Scheana the papers that "have no legal meaning."

"Rachel had Andy 'serve' Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning," Scheana's attorney Neama Rahmani, using Raquel's legal name instead of her stage name. "It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different."

The president of West Coast Lawyers continues, "There is no way for Rachel to 'drop' the temporary restraining order before next week's hearing. This is California law and even on the court's website."

However, a source told Page Six that the host simply handed her a printed document that they planned to file. Of the matter, Neama acknowledged that Raquel's document "wasn't filed with the court," adding that there is "no file stamp in the top right corner" to render it official. "This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team," she added.

"If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the 'punch' never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends," the former federal prosecutor concluded.

Earlier this month, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana after the latter allegedly punched the former during a confrontation over her affair with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in New York City last week. Neama, however, shut down the allegations. In a statement released on Thursday, March 9, Neama said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period."

"The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," she continued. "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

