 

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

In related news, Raquel Leviss has decided to drop her request for a permanent restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, though a source claims that it's just 'another PR stunt.'

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's safe to say that a lot is going on during the filming of "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 reunion. According to a new report, host Andy Cohen was forced to restrain two cast members as things became intense when they confronted Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss over their affair.

"It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio," an insider revealed to TMZ. While the filming lasted five hours, the temperament on set allegedly became explosive within two minutes and "never let up." While the source didn't disclose the identity of the restrained stars, it's noted that it's "not someone you'd guess."

The insider went on to share that no one took Sandoval or Leviss' side, including Lisa Vanderpump. "The anger towards them is to be expected," the source added. Another source backed the information, saying that the aforementioned events are "accurate."

Andy, meanwhile, shared some insights into the highly-anticipated reunion on Instagram Stories. "Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," the Bravo executive, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix's new sandwich shop Something About Her, teased. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."

In related news, Leviss had decided to drop her request for a permanent restraining order against Scheana Shay, who was said to have punched her during a confrontation. Confirming the news, Leviss told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 24, "I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO (temporary restraining order) from moving forward after the 29th."

Leviss further claimed that her attorney "let the court know" that she will not be going forward with the permanent restraining order (PRO). "My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the 'Vanderpump Rules reunion'] together," the 28-year-old star continued, referring to the taping on Thursday.

A source, however, told Page Six that the move was "just another PR stunt." The informant pointed, "There is no mechanism to terminate a civil temporary restraining order (TRO) early, unlike a domestic violence temporary restraining order."

