'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

The 33-year-old reality star, who shares a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old with Afeez Akande, claims that her baby daddy 'has been beating' on her 'for years' and posts a video of her after being beaten.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brittney Taylor is breaking her silence. The "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star spoke out to tell her side after she was arrested for allegedly beating Afeez Akande, the father of her kids, with a baseball bat.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 33-year-old reality star turned to her Instagram Story to explain what actually happened. "It's bad enough I'm a single mom and I do everything by myself! Now he wants to 'stop my bag' and paint me out to [be] the bad guy. Why do that to the only person who provides for your seed. SMFH ... This is sad," she wrote.

In a following Story, Brittney continued, "This is sick and sad. SMH I just wanna be left alone. I'm working on myself and doing what I have to do for me. But these people just consistently keep bothering me."

"It's my fault for not starting a paper trail. I should've been called the cops," Brittney went on adding. "And every time the neighbors called the cops I told them I was okay. SMH. I'm just so traumatized."

In a fourth Story, Brittney concluded, "Him and his new supply's whole focus in life is to f**k up mine. But baby God is goooood!" She further elaborated, "They been sending the story to every blog for weeks tryna get a post. That's pitiful. Now you gotta deal the real truth being put out. Let's see how well that works out for ya! I'm done with it for now. I'm have to go to a real mom. Thank God I'm free."

Brittney also wrote a lengthy Instagram post that read, "Speaking of DV. This Nigerian man has been beating on me for Years. He feels like women should obey their man and if they talk back they deserve to be hit." She added, "SMH, He's abusing me mentally and physically. He's beat me infront of my child more than twice." She then included some videos and photos of her bruises.

Brittney's statement came after a police report was filed by her baby daddy Afeez against her on March 20. According to the report, Afeez called 911 after Brittney "approached him with a baseball bat and hit him in the head causing a laceration. The female then fled the location in an unknown direction."

Not stopping there, Afeez shared photos of himself after the alleged assault, though he did not name Brittney as the perpetrator. One photo showed a giant gash on his eyebrow and blood dripping down his face. Another showed the pavement beneath him splattered with blood.

The gory pictures were accompanied by a caption that read, "Domestic violence against men is real and should be taken seriously. I've been bullied way too long. This is one instance of what happened when I flew to NYC to see my kids… Never again."

TMZ reported that Brittney, who shares a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old with 29-year-old Afeez, was charged with "two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon."

