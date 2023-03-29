Demi Lovato Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos With 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$ on His Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Celebrating her boyfriend's 32nd birthday through a sweet social media tribute, the 'Cool for the Summer' singer praises him for being 'a literal dream come true.'

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato treated fans to never-before-seen photos of her with boyfriend Jute$. On Tuesday, March 28, the "Cool for the Summer" singer unleashed a series of photos that captured the affectionate moments she shared with her "sweet angel" beau in celebration of his 32nd birthday.

One of the photos the 30-year-old songstress posted on Instagram was a selfie of her and her beau wherein he gave her a kiss on the cheek while standing close to each other. Another picture captured them locking lips on the side of a swimming pool.

Other snaps presented the lovebirds posing in front of a huge bathroom mirror. Among the photo collection, there was also a photo of them sharing a kiss while swimming in the ocean. Another photo saw the two enjoying their time together soaking up the sun on a beach lounge.

In accompaniment to the post, Demi wrote a gushing caption about her boyfriend. "My sweet angel - it's officially your birthday!!! I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," she began her sweet tribute.

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine," she continued. "Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here's to many more. I LOVE YOU."

In response to Demi's sweet tribute, Jute$ replied in the comment section, "my baby, i'm the luckiest guy on earth. thank u for loving me so much and making me laugh all day every day." He went on to write, "ur my soulmate best friend dream girl and i can't wait to be old af w u. i love u so much."

Demi and Jute$ made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022. When celebrating Demi's 30th birthday, Jute$ wrote in an Instagram post, "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."

"i'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that's all u baby…," Jute$ further gushed. "i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

In response, Demi wrote, "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD. I'm just so grateful I get to call you mine because I've never laughed like this in my life, I've never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you. this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much."

