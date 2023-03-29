Olivia Wilde Allegedly Feels 'Betrayed' by Emily Ratajkowski After Harry Styles Makeout Session

Cover Images/BauerGriffin/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Though so, it's reported that the 'Don't Worry Darling' director refuses to let the 'betrayal' bring her down and is focusing on moving forward with her life.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde is apparently not happy seeing her ex Harry Styles getting close to her pal Emily Ratajkowski. If a new report is to be believed, the "Don't Worry Darling" director feels "betrayed" by the model after her Tokyo rendezvous with the "As It Was" hitmaker.

On Tuesday, March 28, Daily Mail reported that the 39-year-old actress/filmmaker thinks that Emily and Harry's PDA-packed sighting "is a betrayal." A source close to the situation further explained, "Olivia and Emily were friends."

However, the insider added that Olivia refuses to let the "betrayal" bring her down and is focusing on moving forward with her life, including getting herself back onto the dating scene. "Olivia does not want to be dragged into this mess and she refuses to go backwards in her life," the so-called source added. "She is focused on her career and her kids and not giving this any more of her energy."

Of her love life, the informant spilled that Olivia "is open to dating again, but she refuses to settle for anything less than she deserves." The source also insisted that the "Tron: Legacy" star has no plans to get back together with either of her exes.

"Olivia did not break up with Harry to get back with [Jason Sudeikis] and there is a zero per cent chance of them getting back together," the insider noted. "Jason and Olivia are friends and are in a great phase right now, but that ship has sailed a long time ago."

The news arrived after it's reported that Emily's "begging" for Olivia's forgiveness following the makeout session. Moreover, Olivia's close friend Rory Uphold also appeared to throw shade at Emily with a since-deleted Instagram Story that read, "Can't spell ratajkowski without the word rat."

Indeed, two weeks prior to Emily and Harry's steamy makeout session in Tokyo, the "Gone Girl" actress and Olivia, who broke up with Harry last November after two years of dating, were photographed hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 12, along with British model Adwoa Aboah.

Emily also attended one of Harry's concerts alongside his former flame when they were still together. The pals stood right beside one another while singing along to his tunes during a Paris gig in June last year.

You can share this post!