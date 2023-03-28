Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly 'Begging' Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Kissing Harry Styles

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski apparently regrets what she has done. If a new report is to be believed, the model/actress is "begging" Olivia Wilde's forgiveness after she was caught kissing the "Don't Worry Darling" director's ex-boyfriend Harry Styles in Tokyo.

Page Six reported on Monday, March 27 that the 31-year-old beauty is now "begging [Olivia] for forgiveness." A source further spilled to the outlet, "This is a betrayal." The news came after the the 39-year-old filmmaker's close friend Rory Uphold appeared to respond to the Tokyo rendezvous with a shady Instagram Story that read, "Can't spell ratajkowski without the word rat."

Olivia Wilde's pal Rory Uphold dissed Emily Ratajkowski after she's seen kissing Harry Styles.

Prior to this, it's reported that Emily was "friendly" with Olivia. Indeed, two weeks before the Tokyo rendezvous, the "Gone Girl" actress and Olivia were photographed hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 12, along with British model Adwoa Aboah.

Emily also attended one of Harry's concerts alongside his former flame when they were still together. The pals stood right beside one another while singing along to his tunes during a Paris gig in June last year.

Harry and Emily shocked the Internet on Saturday, March 25 after photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail saw them sharing several smooches with each other. In the footage, the pop star could also be seen struggling to keep his hands to himself as he patted the model's bottom while passionately kissing her.

They also shared a number of passionate kisses on the street outside, appearing to not care who saw them while in full view of onlookers. Harry is currently performing in Japan as part of his aptly named "Love on Tour" series of worldwide gigs.

As for Harry and Olivia's relationship, it ended last November. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner and the "Tron: Legacy" actress dated for about two years. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source said of their separation. Despite reports that the split was mutual, another source claimed that she was "disappointed" by the breakup.

