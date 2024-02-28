 

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
The 'Don't Worry Darling' actress leads the charge in showcasing revealing ensembles at Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2024 show, which is also attended by Zoe Kravitz, Elsa Hosk and Georgia May Jagger.

  Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has prepared for this. The actress/director, who has been religiously hitting the gym, dared to bare as she put her body on full display with a sheer bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week.

The 39-yer-old left little to the imagination as she confidently struck a pose when attending Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2024 show on Tuesday, February 27. She flashed her nipples as she went braless underneath the black, see-through gauzy bodysuit with slinky spaghetti-straps and an open back.

The "Don't Worry Darling" helmer paired the risque number with a cargo pencil skirt, high heels, gloves and tinted sunglasses. She added a brown belt that cinched her waist and beamed in photos taken on the red carpet.

Olivia wasn't the only one turning heads with her racy look at the fashion show. Zoe Kravitz wore nothing underneath her brown mini dress made of thin fabric. The "X-Men: First Class" star added a thin black belt to her simple look and added inches to her height with a pair of stilettos.

Elsa Hosk, Georgia May Jagger and Lila Moss also joined in the chest-baring parade as they rocked sheer outfits from the French luxury fashion house. Elsa teamed her sheer top with a black skirt and a blazer, while Georgia completed her racy look with a pair of brown gloves. Lila, meanwhile, looked smoldering in a black form-fitting gown with long sleeves.

BLACKPINK's Rose maintained her modesty by pairing her see-through gown with a black bra and high-waisted bottoms. She put on a pair of black sunglasses to complete her stylish look. At the star-studded event, the K-Pop singer was seen sitting next to Zoe, Lily Collins and Kate Moss.

Lily opted for a rather modest look in a black vest with a plunging neckline while showcasing her taut tummy. She teamed it with a black blazer and black pants with floral prints. Kate bundled up in a black furry coat, while Diane Kruger kept it classy in a black leather coat.

