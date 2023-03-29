 

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood
In a new interview, the 'Quantico' actress reveals why she decided to leave the Indian film industry despite enjoying huge success in India before she made the switch to Hollywood.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra Jonas had "beef with people" in Bollywood. The "Quantico" actress, who enjoyed huge success in India before she made the switch to Hollywood, has now revealed why she decided to leave the Indian film industry.

Speaking on the "Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard" podcast, the 40-year-old explained, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons … I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, 'I need a break.' "

Priyanka signed a record deal in the U.S. in 2011. The actress, who is married to pop star Nick Jonas, explained that the deal opened doors for her in America. She shared, "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I wanted to get."

"But I was required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people and it would require, like, groveling and I had worked for a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came, I was like f**k it. I’m gonna go to America, and Interscope was amazing. They threw the building at me," she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously acknowledged that she "can never please everyone". The actress, who has more than 85 million followers on Instagram, has come under pressure in India over her apparent reluctance to discuss domestic issues. Priyanka told the BBC, "There will always be people that will say, 'You didn't say something about something, You should have said something about something.' And it's just like, you can never please everyone."

