Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes Finalize Their Divorce

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' and the chief executive of 451 Media Group, who tied the knot in 2018, reportedly agreed to share joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes are now legally single. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" and her ex-husband finalized their divorce more than six months after she announced their split.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old and her former spouse agreed to share joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh. However, it's unclear who will be getting primary physical custody of the toddler.

It also remains unknown how Joanna and Douglas will be dividing their assets or whether or not they signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding. Neither of the parties was granted child or spousal support.

Douglas filed for divorce from Joanna in March. In his filing, it was noted that the co-founder and chief executive of 451 Media Group cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

  Editors' Pick

On the exact date of the exes' separation, Douglas noted that it happened on January 2. He additionally noted in the court documents that who receives what from their marital assets should be determined by the legal system.

As for Joanna, who wed Douglas in Poland in July 2018, she confirmed her separation from her husband through an Instagram post on Monday, March 27. Sharing a photo of her family enjoying a meal together, she wrote a lengthy caption that began with her stating, "My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated."

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum continued, "We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves."

"For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other's happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward," she concluded.

