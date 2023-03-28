 

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment
ABC
TV

The new episode of the talk show also sees the EGOT winner slamming the removal of Mississippi broadcaster Barbie Bassett, who received backlash for saying the word 'nizzle.'

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg made headlines over her attitude in a new episode of "The View". In the Monday, March 27 episode of the morning talk show, the host seemed to be uninterested during a segment related to Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial.

At the time, producers played a clip from the "Iron Man actress' trial appearance. An attorney shaded the star, who has been sued for seriously injuring a fellow skier in an accident, as she sat on the witness stand.

"Small but mighty," the attorney said. The attorney continued, "Actually, you're not that small."

When the camera returned to the co-hosts, Whoopi could be seen looking bored as she rested her head on her hand. Her co-hosts were laughing at the situation, though Alyssa Farah Griffin jokingly claimed that the moment in the courtroom made her "so uncomfortable."

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching the episode, viewers took to social media to comment on Whoopi's reaction. "Oh my goodness Whoopi is bored with this Paltrow comedy!#TheView," one critic wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted, "Whoopi's face [laughing emojis] she is disgusted!!! #TheView."

Someone else said of the EGOT winner, "I love it!!! When she's bored she shows it. I was bored with Paltrow also!#TheView." One other added, "Of course Whoopi isn't interested in the topic! #TheView."

That aside, the episode saw Whoopi slamming the removal of Mississippi broadcaster Barbie Bassett, who received backlash for quoting Snoop Dogg's popular phrase "fo shizzle, my nizzle." "Nizzle" is slang for the N-word.

"There has to be a book of stuff that nobody could ever say, ever, ever, ever. Include everything," she argued. "The things that change, you can say this, but you can't say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it's hard to keep up. It's hard to keep up. And if you're a person of a certain age, there's stuff we do, and we say. Just because we're on television, doesn't mean we know everything."

Whoopi continued, "We don't know everything you're not supposed to do. And if there is something someone says, if you're not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying 'you know what, I've just been informed that I should not of done that,' as opposed to 'you're out.' Because saying 'you're out' means that you don't want to hear what people have to say or the mistakes that they might have made that could have helped somebody else not make that mistake."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill
Related Posts
'The View' Roasted for Not Asking Hugh Grant About Viral Rude Oscars Interview With Ashley Graham

'The View' Roasted for Not Asking Hugh Grant About Viral Rude Oscars Interview With Ashley Graham

Whoopi Goldberg Issues Apology for Using Romani Slur on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Issues Apology for Using Romani Slur on 'The View'

Liam Neeson Slams 'The View' Hosts Over 'Embarrassing' Interview

Liam Neeson Slams 'The View' Hosts Over 'Embarrassing' Interview

'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Booed After Likening Raquel Welch to Kim Kardashian

'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Booed After Likening Raquel Welch to Kim Kardashian

Latest News
Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent
  • Mar 28, 2023

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill
  • Mar 28, 2023

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment
  • Mar 28, 2023

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment

Doja Cat Says Her Boobs Are Still Swollen, Promises to Show Them in 3 Weeks After Surgery
  • Mar 28, 2023

Doja Cat Says Her Boobs Are Still Swollen, Promises to Show Them in 3 Weeks After Surgery

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award
  • Mar 28, 2023

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Most Read
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'
TV

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

'Bachelor' Finale Recap: Zach Shallcross Confronted Over Fantasy Suites Drama Before Proposal

'Bachelor' Finale Recap: Zach Shallcross Confronted Over Fantasy Suites Drama Before Proposal

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment