Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'

Reacting to nasty comments about her changed appearance, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' claims '99.9 percent of what people have said' she had done 'is false.'

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has boldly fessed up that her face is "not all-natural." Tired of being constantly bombarded with nasty comments about her changed appearance, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" made use of TikTok to set the record straight once and for all.

In the video she released on Friday, March 24, the 52-year-old stated, "This is not natural." She went on to elaborate, "No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results. There will be improvement. Drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs."

"I guess going on different types of food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone's appearance unless they get a little assistance," the TV personality continued. "So I will tell you that this is not all natural."

In the same video, Bethenny further clarified, "99.9% of what people have said that I've done is false." She reminded, "I told you all I was going to go on a journey to meet different plastic surgeons, to hear about fillers and threads and surgeries and injections and botox and everything."

The mother of one went on to stress, "I want to tell you this is not all-natural. I've told you before that I had a boob lift. And believe me, if I took the time to really exercise and popped my butt, I could see how it would really be." She added, "I'd like someone to come over here and give me a butt right now."

On the reason why she stopped short at sharing details about her look, Bethanny pointed out, "The reason why I will not go into detail because as a very good friend of mine with experience in the industry and in this conversation told me, 'You don't owe anybody, anything.' "

" 'Cause if you say one thing, they'll say you did something else. It'll be like back killing every roach in Manhattan.' And I'm not looking to do that. And I'm not looking to be the spokesperson for this," the beauty influencer further noted.

Bethanny was never shy in opening up about getting plastic surgery. In November 2022, she posted an Instagram video to talk about the procedures she had. "In today's world of filters and facetune and people being outright dishonest about how they look… it's so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I'm in this beauty space," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

