 

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'
Instagram
Celebrity

Reacting to nasty comments about her changed appearance, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' claims '99.9 percent of what people have said' she had done 'is false.'

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has boldly fessed up that her face is "not all-natural." Tired of being constantly bombarded with nasty comments about her changed appearance, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" made use of TikTok to set the record straight once and for all.

In the video she released on Friday, March 24, the 52-year-old stated, "This is not natural." She went on to elaborate, "No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results. There will be improvement. Drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs."

"I guess going on different types of food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone's appearance unless they get a little assistance," the TV personality continued. "So I will tell you that this is not all natural."

In the same video, Bethenny further clarified, "99.9% of what people have said that I've done is false." She reminded, "I told you all I was going to go on a journey to meet different plastic surgeons, to hear about fillers and threads and surgeries and injections and botox and everything."

  Editors' Pick

The mother of one went on to stress, "I want to tell you this is not all-natural. I've told you before that I had a boob lift. And believe me, if I took the time to really exercise and popped my butt, I could see how it would really be." She added, "I'd like someone to come over here and give me a butt right now."

On the reason why she stopped short at sharing details about her look, Bethanny pointed out, "The reason why I will not go into detail because as a very good friend of mine with experience in the industry and in this conversation told me, 'You don't owe anybody, anything.' "

" 'Cause if you say one thing, they'll say you did something else. It'll be like back killing every roach in Manhattan.' And I'm not looking to do that. And I'm not looking to be the spokesperson for this," the beauty influencer further noted.

Bethanny was never shy in opening up about getting plastic surgery. In November 2022, she posted an Instagram video to talk about the procedures she had. "In today's world of filters and facetune and people being outright dishonest about how they look… it's so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I'm in this beauty space," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Says Her Boobs Are Still Swollen, Promises to Show Them in 3 Weeks After Surgery

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment
Related Posts
Bethenny Frankel Drags Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line SKKN

Bethenny Frankel Drags Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line SKKN

Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Struggles With Autoimmune Disease After Comments on 'Different' Look

Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Struggles With Autoimmune Disease After Comments on 'Different' Look

Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian Following Gwyneth Paltrow Interview

Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian Following Gwyneth Paltrow Interview

Bethenny Frankel Is OK With Being 'Judged' as She Reveals Plastic Surgery Plan

Bethenny Frankel Is OK With Being 'Judged' as She Reveals Plastic Surgery Plan

Latest News
Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent
  • Mar 28, 2023

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill
  • Mar 28, 2023

Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support LGBTQ Rights After Tennessee Passes Anti-Drag Bill

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment
  • Mar 28, 2023

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Looks Bored During Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Segment

Doja Cat Says Her Boobs Are Still Swollen, Promises to Show Them in 3 Weeks After Surgery
  • Mar 28, 2023

Doja Cat Says Her Boobs Are Still Swollen, Promises to Show Them in 3 Weeks After Surgery

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Admits Her Face Is 'Not All-Natural'

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award
  • Mar 28, 2023

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme