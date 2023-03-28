Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey's New Album Onstage During 'Eras Tour' Las Vegas Show

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

During a tour stop at Allegiant Stadium, the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker encourages her fans to buy and support the 'Born to Die' singer's 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has been singing praises of Lana Del Rey's new album. When stopping by Las Vegas for her "Eras Tour" in late March, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker unraveled onstage that she has become a big fan of the "Born to Die" singer's latest album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd".

The Grammy-winning singer was performing at Allegiant Stadium when she brought up the topic. "I do want to talk about something," she told concertgoers while sitting behind a piano. "Because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called 'Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'. And, guys, it's so good."

Taylor continued her sweet shout-out by further saying, "You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have." Encouraging fans to be supportive, she pointed out, "And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

During the talk, Taylor also reflected on a previous project she had with Lana. "And she was kind enough to make a song with me on 'Midnights' called 'Snow on the Beach', because she's a generous king," the 33-year-old gushed. She went on to shower her friend with more praises, "And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me."

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker further stated. She then introduced the next song she would be performing, "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach'."

Taylor's sweet shout-out for Lana came months after the two collaborated on the former's single titled "Snow on the Beach", which was included in her "Midnight" album. Several months after the album was released in October 2022, the latter shared her thoughts on working with the superstar singer.

"Well, first of all, I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song]. Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production," Lana stated in a February interview with Billboard.

"She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," the "Video Games" singer further elaborated.

