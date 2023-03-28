 

A.J. McLean and Wife Taking a Break in Their Relationship

The Backstreet Boys singer and his spouse Rochelle have decided to step away from their relationship with a plan to 'come back together' and 'nurture' their love.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle have "temporarily" split. The 45-year-old singer - who is famous for starring in the Backstreet Boys - and Rochelle have broken the news that they're temporarily separating in order to "work on [themselves]."

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time," they explained in a statement given to TMZ.

AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in 2011 and, in 2019, the pop star announced that he was "stepping away from social media" to focus on his family. The singer posted a video message on his Instagram account, explaining that he was scaling down his interactions in order to focus on his family life.

He said, "I'm sure you guys are all wondering what in the world is going on with A.J.'s Instagram. Well, I'm here to let you know it's a new year. I'm doing a reboot of my Instagram account. Social media has become a little too over consuming for me and I want to focus more on my family, my friends and life in general and not let social media control me and my time - my valuable time with my kids especially."

The caption for the video read, "Hey everyone! Stepping away from social media a little bit this year to focus on my family, friends, and life in general. In the meantime, my team will keep you guys updated on everything going on. Can't wait to see your faces on the DNA tour ... love you all (sic)."

