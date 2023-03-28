 

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry
Instagram
TV

The 'In Da Club' rapper takes to the photo-sharing platform to announce that he can expose the truth about the TV industry if given the chance before he decides to delete the post.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is exposing TV industry on Instagram. On Sunday, March 26, the "In Da Club" rapper took to the photo-sharing platform, noting that he could expose the truth about the TV industry if given the chance.

Alongside a picture of FOX 5 correspondent and veteran journalist Lisa Evers, Fifty wrote in the caption, "This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if i would speak to her about my experience in television production." He added, "I said like real behind the scenes, [eyes emoji] if she does this the Tv is going to go black [television emoji]."

The G-Unit mogul added, "I just realized there is not 1 african american person with green light Power in all of television," he remarked. "WTF , I gotta turn it up now !"

  Editors' Pick

The "Power" executive producer, meanwhile, was caught flack for insinuating he doesn't know who Evers is. "Whaaaat ???!!!" she reportedly commented under 50's post. "This lady [crying laughing emojis] is @lisaevers #fox5ny - same one who did your very first TV interview in 2003 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' - same one who did a bunch of other interviews throughout your incredible career …. why you acting brand new? Lol Would love to tell this chapter of your story… meet me on Baisley Blvd South Jamaica …let's talk."

She added while captioning a picture of the two of them which seemingly took place twenty years ago, "MEMO TO: @50cent FROM: "this lady" Lol." She continued, "2003 - after your first TV interview for #fox5ny news about your debut album. You trusted a new TV reporter named Lisa Evers with your incredible story over national entertainment shows. Now trust me again to tell the story of how you became a media mogul & mega-successful entrepreneur. The streets need this inspiration now. Let's work!"

That aside, Fiddy's success with the premium cable network continues to break records despite the dissolution of the deal between G Unit & Television Inc. and STARZ in 2022. The latest "Power" spinoff, "Power Book II: Ghost" broke another viewer record after returning for its season three.

Deadline reported that the new season of "Power Book II: Ghost" broke STARZ's previous premiere record with 5.8 million viewers across platforms through the first three days of availability since being released on March 17. The number marks a huge jump from the estimated 362,000 live broadcast viewers that tuned in on Friday night.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail
Related Posts
50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

50 Cent Has NSFW Response to Former BET CEO Debra Lee's Affair Confession With Network's Founder

50 Cent Has NSFW Response to Former BET CEO Debra Lee's Affair Confession With Network's Founder

50 Cent Hits Back at Melle Mel for Claiming Eminem's Success Only Comes From His Skin Color

50 Cent Hits Back at Melle Mel for Claiming Eminem's Success Only Comes From His Skin Color

Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles
  • Mar 28, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry
  • Mar 28, 2023

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set
  • Mar 28, 2023

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Behati Prinsloo Offers Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as She Takes Family to Vegas for Adam Levine's Show
  • Mar 28, 2023

Behati Prinsloo Offers Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as She Takes Family to Vegas for Adam Levine's Show

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music
  • Mar 27, 2023

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
  • Mar 27, 2023

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Most Read
'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
TV

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry