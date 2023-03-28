50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

Instagram TV

The 'In Da Club' rapper takes to the photo-sharing platform to announce that he can expose the truth about the TV industry if given the chance before he decides to delete the post.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is exposing TV industry on Instagram. On Sunday, March 26, the "In Da Club" rapper took to the photo-sharing platform, noting that he could expose the truth about the TV industry if given the chance.

Alongside a picture of FOX 5 correspondent and veteran journalist Lisa Evers, Fifty wrote in the caption, "This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if i would speak to her about my experience in television production." He added, "I said like real behind the scenes, [eyes emoji] if she does this the Tv is going to go black [television emoji]."

The G-Unit mogul added, "I just realized there is not 1 african american person with green light Power in all of television," he remarked. "WTF , I gotta turn it up now !"

The "Power" executive producer, meanwhile, was caught flack for insinuating he doesn't know who Evers is. "Whaaaat ???!!!" she reportedly commented under 50's post. "This lady [crying laughing emojis] is @lisaevers #fox5ny - same one who did your very first TV interview in 2003 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' - same one who did a bunch of other interviews throughout your incredible career …. why you acting brand new? Lol Would love to tell this chapter of your story… meet me on Baisley Blvd South Jamaica …let's talk."

She added while captioning a picture of the two of them which seemingly took place twenty years ago, "MEMO TO: @50cent FROM: "this lady" Lol." She continued, "2003 - after your first TV interview for #fox5ny news about your debut album. You trusted a new TV reporter named Lisa Evers with your incredible story over national entertainment shows. Now trust me again to tell the story of how you became a media mogul & mega-successful entrepreneur. The streets need this inspiration now. Let's work!"

That aside, Fiddy's success with the premium cable network continues to break records despite the dissolution of the deal between G Unit & Television Inc. and STARZ in 2022. The latest "Power" spinoff, "Power Book II: Ghost" broke another viewer record after returning for its season three.

Deadline reported that the new season of "Power Book II: Ghost" broke STARZ's previous premiere record with 5.8 million viewers across platforms through the first three days of availability since being released on March 17. The number marks a huge jump from the estimated 362,000 live broadcast viewers that tuned in on Friday night.

