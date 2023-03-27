Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Facebook Celebrity

Tributes pour in from fans of the incarcerated rapper after his other sister, Dolly White, confirms the sad news by posting a picture of Angela on Instagram with several broken heart emojis.

AceShowbiz - Young Thug is seemingly dealing with a family tragedy while still battling a serious legal issue in court. His sister Angela Grier is reported to have passed away while he remains in jail for his RICO case.

It's Thugger's other sister, Dolly White, who confirmed the sad news of their sibling's passing. On Saturday, March 25, Dolly took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her late sister posing on the sidewalk. She was flashing a smile in the image, with the date February 28, seemingly to indicate when the picture was taken, written below the snap.

Dolly simply captioned it with several broken heart emojis and a crying emoji. She didn't reveal the cause of death, but the comments section was soon flooded with messages of condolences from celebrities and fans.

Metro Boomin wrote, "Here always my love." London on da Track penned, "Love u sis." Another musician, Be El Be, chimed in, "Saddened by the news sis. I'm praying and praying hard. I love each and every one of y'all. Always made me feel like family. Angela was the Big sis. Always kind and worked hard."

A fan expressed their sympathy for Thug, "Damn, these last couple of years been tough for the homie. Wishing him and his family the best." Another echoed the sentiment as writing, "Slime going through so much rn [sad face emoji] Rest well Grier!! Thug and Slime Love you till infinity."

Angela was the older sister of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams. She left behind three children, Quendarious, Farderren and Aniya Grier, her siblings, as well as several nieces and nephews. She's the second sibling Thug has lost over the years. One of his older brothers was reportedly shot and killed in front of his family's home when he was a child.

