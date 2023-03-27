 

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star, who has been in a relationship with Dralin Carswell, goes viral after she talks in a new accent during her recent TikTok Live.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo sent fans into a frenzy after she appeared talking with a new "accent." The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star went viral after she talked in a black accent during her recent TikTok Live.

Upon watching the Live, Internet users quickly took to social media to comment on the reality TV star's accent. "Honey boo-boo patting her head in that video was distasteful. She equates that ghetto representing something only black women do in which we do to protect our hairstyle while relieving an itch. It's not something people should view as ghetto," one fan tweeted.

"I'm sorry. I chuckled," one other mocked. Shocked, another user wrote, "Honey boo boo got a blaccent now...." with someone else adding, "why all the white people we liked we were younger turned into a n***a cosplayers."

  Editors' Pick

One person said, "Anyone who grows up in a certain environment/area can talk like this. Granted she's trolling in this video but I've met a lot of people of other races who talk just like this because of where they grew up."

Another comment, meanwhile, read, "She was doing this voice on purpose because people think she fakes her southern accent. But if you really know honey boo boo, she's always had a southern accent. She's basically trolling her trolls."

Honey Boo Boo has been in a relationship with Dralin Carswell, who is black. Back in September 2021, a source tells the U.K. tabloid, "Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time."

They were believed to have made their relationship official when Dralin, a college student, changed his status to In a Relationship on Facebook back in March. On the same day, the reality TV star posted a photo of the pair together on her private account. In the comments on the photo, Dralin called her his "bae" and added a heart emoji.

According to the source, the former child beauty pageant contestant's sister Pumpkin, Jessica and Anna also approve of Dralin. "He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them," the source spilled.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday

Grimes Announces Baby Daughter's New Name: She's 'Y' Now or 'Why' or Just '?'
Related Posts
Honey Boo Boo's BF Busted for DUI After Fleeing Police in Georgia

Honey Boo Boo's BF Busted for DUI After Fleeing Police in Georgia

Honey Boo Boo and Her BF to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery Together

Honey Boo Boo and Her BF to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery Together

Honey Boo Boo's Rep Squashes Engagement Rumors After She Flashes Diamond Ring

Honey Boo Boo's Rep Squashes Engagement Rumors After She Flashes Diamond Ring

Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Defends Her Against Trolls Making Fun of Her Appearance

Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Defends Her Against Trolls Making Fun of Her Appearance

Latest News
Brian Cox Insists J.K. Rowling Is Entitled to Her Opinions After She's Called Transphobic
  • Mar 27, 2023

Brian Cox Insists J.K. Rowling Is Entitled to Her Opinions After She's Called Transphobic

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair
  • Mar 27, 2023

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album
  • Mar 27, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Finds His Bloody Gym Beatdown 'Embarrassing' for Their Daughter
  • Mar 27, 2023

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Finds His Bloody Gym Beatdown 'Embarrassing' for Their Daughter

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Most Read
Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce
Celebrity

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap