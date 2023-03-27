Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star finds herself in hot water after seemingly failing to present a social media photo of her with slimmer legs and smaller waist.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has been forced to fix some photo editing errors. In late March, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star deleted an Instagram post many considered containing photoshop fails after finding herself being the butt of a joke because of it.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian initially uploaded the photos in question in mid-March. One of the original snaps gave a look at what seemed to be a failed attempt in making her legs look slimmer. In it, her right leg was edited to a point that it appeared to bend awkwardly inward at the hem of her shimmering silver dress.

Another photo saw the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" host appearing to have her waist cinched. Unfortunately, many noticed that her backsides and legs did not match up, and even looked disproportionate.

The failures got the 38-year-old star mocked in the comment section. "Honestly does she not have billions to her name? Surely she could hire someone to edit these photos. It's laughable and quite frankly, mortifying," one commented. Another jested, "Looking fabulous, Khloe. Might want to fix that Photoshop error though."

Khloe later re-posted the photos with seemingly better ones. Still, a number of followers noticed extreme photo editing in the newer post. In the comment section, one wrote, "Just delete the third we will forget about it." Similarly, a second one pointed out, "Third photo looks weird."

The complaints did not stop there. A third follower demanded, "Show us the unedited ones. 3 pix." A fourth one also noted something did not appear right in the third photo by saying, "3rd slide something is up with the thigh." Meanwhile, a fifth asked, "Is there any natural beauty left?"

The problematic photos were reportedly taken at the 40th birthday of her besties, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. Accompanying the post, she wrote a simple caption that read, "Shimmer and Shine Baby! It's a must for the twins 40th birthday."

Khloe was not the only one in her family who had been mocked for photoshop fails. Her half-sister, Kendall Jenner, was accused of photoshopping her bathing suit picture in February 2023. At the time, the model's followers on Instagram noticed an error in one of the photos posted by noting in the comment section, "Edits [went] wrong in the fourth pic."

