 

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors

The feud rumors between Selena and Hailey first resurfaced after the actress defended her BFF Taylor Swift when responding to a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of the Grammy winner.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber a.k.a. Hailey Baldwin has finally broken her silence on her drama with Selena Gomez. After the "Spring Breakers" actress urged her fans to stop bullying her, the model thanked the singer for "speaking out."

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram Story on Friday, March 24. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful."

"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she added. "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."

Hailey went on to note, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity." She concluded, "There is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hailey's post arrived after Selena declared on her own Story, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity." She then stressed, "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

The feud rumors between Selena and Hailey resurfaced after the actress defended Taylor Swift on TikTok. The "Who Says" songstress came to her BFF's defense when responding to a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor.

Things got more intense after Hailey and Kylie Jenner made fun of Selena's eyebrows. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, however, denied shading Selena and the musician herself publicly praised the TV personality.

