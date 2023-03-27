 

John Boyega Thinks Veterans Need 'More Help'

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor hopes his film 'Breaking' will 'open your eyes to ... a system that had somewhat failed people who were going to fight for the country.'

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Boyega thinks "more help needs to be given" to struggling veterans. The 31-year-old actor, who plays a Marine Corps veteran in "Breaking", believes veterans should receive more support.

John, whose character tries to rob a bank to ease his financial problems, told Sky News, "It is very clear that more help needs to be given, and more perspective needs to be understood, especially by other people who may not have veterans in their family ... for them to then understand what that feels like, what that ordeal is like. I think it opens up a very, very important perspective."

John hopes his new movie will "open your eyes to ... a system that had somewhat failed people who were going to fight for the country and then come back and try to integrate back into society and struggle. It gives you an insight into their lives, too, and I hope it continues the conversation."

Meanwhile, John previously claimed that black filmmakers have been chronically overlooked. The actor, who has been vocal about inequality over recent years, told GQ Hype, "We're talking about diversity and I know that irritates you. But maybe that's because you enjoyed a sea of blonde hair and blue eyes. You've enjoyed it for years. You'e enjoyed it so much, you think, why would they want that? It feels great to be a part of that ferocious, forceful, positive change, and I just love that they have to eat it. When we celebrate and empower ourselves, please believe that your position is to mind your business. Me uplifting myself is not against you. We just want the same opportunities."

