 

John Boyega Not Interested in Replacing Jonathan Majors' Role in MCU

Fans are questioning who will replace the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor as Kang the Conqueror after he was dumped by Marvel following his guilty verdict in the assault case involving ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Boyega is not interested in replacing Jonathan Majors' role in Marvel Cinematic Universe. When a fan suggested that he could play Kang the Conqueror before Jonathan's firing from the MCU, the "Pacific Rim Uprising" actor made it clear that he wouldn't take the chance.

The 31-year-old made the declaration after one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting kang." In response, the British native shared a gif of the Donkey from "Shrek" shaking his head "no."

Jonathan was dumped by Marvel after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Variety reported just after the finding was reached in court that a "source close to the studio" said it had "parted ways with Jonathan Majors." The actor had been cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jonathan has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of his ex-partner Grace. Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

