50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has been dissed by fellow rapper Lil Nas X. The "In Da Club" spitter was clowned by the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker with a cheeky and jesting social media post.

On Sunday, March 26, Nas X turned to his Twitter account to respond to a fan who posted a picture of both rappers, basically comparing "rappers then" to "rappers now." Not only that, but the user who posted the meme-like comparison said they saw it as a downfall for the genre.

Then, Nas X responded with a light jab at the "Power" co-creator, but one that clearly aimed more at people who take offense to his claims that he's better. "This is not fair youre comparing a legend who has changed music forever to 50 cent," so the "INDUSTRY BABY" emcee wrote.

Lil Nas X threw some funny shade at 50 Cent.

At the time of this writing, the Queens legend hasn't addressed or responded to either of these messages. Shortly after publishing them, though, the "Old Town Road" rapper posted a screenshot of him muting the conversation for that tweet.

Nas X's shady tweet against Fiddy came shortly after he landed in hot water over his insensitive "gay Africa" post. On Wednesday, March 22, the Grammy Award-winning artist, who is openly gay, posted on his page, "where do the gays be in africa i wanna come there." It's unclear why he posted the tweet, but it came on the heels of Uganda parliament passing a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law.

The law punishes people with up to 10 years behind bars for simply identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer or anything other than male or female. Performing sexual acts with a person of the same sex was already illegal in the country, but the new law would punish the act of "aggravated homosexuality," a broad definition that includes "repeat offenders," having sex with an HIV-positive person and more, with the death penalty.

