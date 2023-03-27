 

Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident

Cover Images/Vince Flores
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor shares a video of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill that allows him to walk with a lower percentage of his body weight as he continues to recover.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner's recovery from his snowplow accident continues to show progress. Giving an update on his condition, the actor is already seen walking again for the first time since the incident, albeit with a little help from a machine.

On Sunday, March 26, the 52-year-old took to his social media pages to share a video of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. The machine allows users to walk with less stress on the lower body joints and muscles.

In the clip, Renner explained to a man to his side how the machine functions. He said that the device is like "having a cane," so he was able to do the "walking motion," but with a lower percentage of his body weight.

"Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," the "Hawkeye" star captioned the footage posted on his Instagram Story. He also uploaded the clip to his Twitter account and wrote along with it, "I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery."

Jeremy was involved in a crazy accident on January 1 while trying to tow his Ford Raptor, which had gotten stuck on his driveway outside his home in Nevada, and move it onto a street with less snow. He was run over by the 14,330-pound snowcat, leaving him with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries that required surgery.

Around two weeks later, he was discharged from the hospital. On January 21, he shared his positive outlook as writing on Instagram, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens." He added, "Love and blessings to you all."

Jeremy has since continued his physical therapy. On February 18, he showed himself undergoing electric stimulation therapy on his leg as part of his recovery. Vibrating attachments were seen stimulating on his right leg, which he said in writing across the clip was part of an "electric stimulation workout" to build "muscle strength." Later in the same month, he also took to his Instagram Story to show him exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike.

Earlier this month, Jeremy was spotted in his first public outing since the accident. He appeared to be in good spirits as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a black sedan in Los Angeles while heading to an office building in Beverly Hills, California.

