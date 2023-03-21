 

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

The 'Black Widow' raptress often makes use of her social media platforms to share some thrist traps to promote her OnlyFans page after some critics called her out for 'disappointing' content.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea definitely knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. The "Black Widow" raptress turned up the heat when she greeted her online devotees with a series of sexy and cheeky pictures.

The 32-year-old rap star made use of her Instagram page on Monday, March 20 to share some snapshots that exposed her enviable physique in a bathroom. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a multi-color thermal-esque long-sleeve top and a bright blue lingerie bottom. "Hi," she simply captioned the thirst traps.

Indeed, this's one of many pictures Iggy has posted as of late, most likely in promotion of her OnlyFans page. Last week, the Australian musician, who was previously called out for "disappointing" content, turned into a very sexy skater girl in to promote her page.

In the raunchy snapshot, Iggy, clad in leathery black lingerie, could be seen crouching with a skateboard, which has a red-tinted picture of her on the back, next to her. "Hotter than hell skate deck & display case competition just went live on my OF," she wrote in the caption, "This deck is 1/1 [fire emoji]. Winner in 48hrs!"

Her Instagram promotional appeared to attract more people as Iggy recently detailed the success of her adult platform as well as the weird requests she's gotten along the way. "They'll send me like six hundred dollars just to send a voice note," she told Andy Cohen earlier this month.

"Like, 'I'd never suck your disgusting little f**king d**k! Is that even a d**k? I wouldn't even let my dog lick that d**k.' They'll be like, 'Goddess Iggy. Please, please, please, please. I know that you don't have time for my tiny little thing, but please can you just tell me what you think about it?' " she shared. "And don't you f**king message me again unless you give me fifty dollars next time."

Iggy also revealed that she spent her OnlyFans earnings on "cars, boats and diamonds" after a troll suggested she's on OnlyFans to raise money for a new album. The "Fancy" star hit back via Twitter, "Please stop making up things to appease others. I dislike that. Stop trying to justify what I do with my own body by making this about music. I'm spending the money on cars, and boats and diamonds. And I don't feel badly about it either."

