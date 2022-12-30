 

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year
Celebrity

The 'Babe' actor has been chosen as Person of the Year by the animal rights organization, following previous honorees like Billie Eilish and Ricky Gervais.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - James Cromwell has been announced as PETA's 2022 Person of the Year. The 82-year-old actor - whose film credits include "Babe", "The Green Mile", and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" - has been honored with the accolade by the animal rights organisation after speaking out against the live export of pigs from Ireland and pressuring Starbucks to end its vegan milk up-charge in the US.

"James Cromwell's compassion for all animals knows no bounds. He's PETA's Person of the Year for playing a vital part in our hard-fought campaigns on behalf of animals whose abuse is kept hidden as they are confined to cages, exploited, and killed," said Mimi Bekhechi, PETA's vice president for the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Billie Eilish, Sir Lewis Hamilton, and Ricky Gervais.

  Editors' Pick

PETA US has also announced that it is naming its Los Angeles event space The James Cromwell Empathy Center.

James became vegan after filming "Babe", the 1995 comedy-drama film, and he has subsequently been outspoken about the issue of animal rights. Earlier this year, he actually superglued his hand to the cafe counter at a Starbucks in New York City as part of a protest against the company's additional charge for vegan milks. Police officers subsequently arrived at the scene to shut down the store.

James - who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in "Babe" - explained, "My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks. We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan up-charge."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'
Related Posts
James Cromwell Glues Himself to Starbucks' Front Counter During Animal Rights Protest

James Cromwell Glues Himself to Starbucks' Front Counter During Animal Rights Protest

James Cromwell Calls for Gelatin Removal From Candy

James Cromwell Calls for Gelatin Removal From Candy

James Cromwell Credits Celebrity Status for Keeping Him Out of Trouble in Prison

James Cromwell Credits Celebrity Status for Keeping Him Out of Trouble in Prison

James Cromwell's PETA Protest at Texas A&M Led to His Arrest

James Cromwell's PETA Protest at Texas A&M Led to His Arrest

Latest News
Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement
  • Dec 30, 2022

Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Says They Had 'Major Breakup' Before Engagement

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year
  • Dec 30, 2022

PETA Announces James Cromwell as 2022 Person of the Year

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison
  • Dec 30, 2022

Lily Collins 'Utterly Loves' Sarah Jessica Parker Comparison

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
  • Dec 29, 2022

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Most Read
Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
Celebrity

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video