 

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Big Draco launches into a public rant after 856 Entertainment shares a video of New Jersey radio host DJ Promo asking several women whether they would rather get $250 in food stamps or dine with him.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy won't stay silent knowing that some people disrespected him. Upon learning that New Jersey fans chose food stamps over a dinner date with him, the "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" launched into a public rant via Instagram Live.

"All y'all n***as can die! Who got a problem wit' it, n***a?" he fumed. "F**k you talmbout? Y'all n***as got me f**ked up, boy. Y'all b***h n***as better stop playing wit my name, n***a. I ain't never coming to y'all city, n***a. P***y a** n***as. Ya'll got me f**ked up, n***a."

Soulja, born DeAndre Cortez Way,, then made a reference to Chief Keef's terroristic threat against the Garden State. "I knew Sosa was onto something when he said he gonna come blow New Jersey up … Suck my d**k, n***a. Get all you n***as murked. Don't ever say my name in your p***y a** video, n***a … I'll come blow that s**t up, n***a. F**k New Jersey and everything y'all stand for!"

This arrived after 856 Entertainment shared a video of New Jersey radio host DJ Promo asking several women whether they would rather get $250 in food stamps or dine with Soulja. One of them replied, "Give me the food stamps. I can make chicken alfredo."

Another, meanwhile, answered, "Imma pick the food stamps only because Soulja Boy is a nobody." She added, "I can have dinner by myself."

