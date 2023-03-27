Blac Chyna Shows Love to Mom Tokyo Toni for Complimenting Her Parenting

Celebrity

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni are now on good terms. Taking to social media, the model showed love to her mom for praising her parenting in an interview.

Chyna, who now wants to go by her real name Angela White, reposted a clip of Toni talking about how good of a mom Chyna is on Instagram Story. When asked whether she's worried about her grandchildren, Toni quickly replied, "No."

"I never worry about that because Chyna's a good mom. She's a good mom," Toni further emphasized. "She's going to take care of her kids with her last breath."

Grateful for Toni's compliment, Chyna expressed her gratitude in the caption. The former fiancee of Rob Kardashian gushed, "Thank you mama I love you so much."

Chyna and Toni have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Just a few days earlier, the 51-year-old called out people who praised her daughter for reserving her cosmetic procedure.

" 'Blac Chyna, this is so sweet [that] you're taking your butt shots out yo face!' Toni argued in the March 17 post. "B***h… what? Really? 'Oh, we so proud of her to do that!' " She ended the video by proclaiming, "Y'all some clowns."

