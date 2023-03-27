Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Instagram Celebrity

The rap star and her wife, who tied the knot in February 2022, throws a gender reveal party more than a month after confirming that they're having a new addition to their family.

AceShowbiz - Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart have shared more details about the rap star's pregnancy. Announcing the sex of their unborn baby, the female rapper and her spouse shared a gender reveal video on Instagram.

In the clip shared on Saturday, March 25, the pair could be seen sharing a hug after finding out that they're expecting a baby boy. They were joined by family and friends at the outdoor party, which was decorated with a bunch of pink and blue balloons.

In the caption, Da Brat and Judy gushed, "Baby Harris - Dupart is a boy." The couple added a series of blue heart emojis.

Many have since congratulated the couple. One in particular was Jermaine Dupri, who raved in the comment section, "Congratulations !! I knew it was gonna be a boy." Candiace Dillard chimed in, "Carrying high! I had a feeling. Congratulations yallll!!!!!!"

Da Brat and Judy, who tied the knot in February 2022, confirmed they're having a new addition to their family last month. "It's been quite a journey - there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40," the musician told PEOPLE at that time.

The couple decided to expand their family after Judy, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, launched a new line inspired by her wife. "It started as a joke, we were like, 'We're extending our family!' But then we got a huge response. It was like, 'Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!' " she continued.

