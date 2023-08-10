Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Give It 2 You' raptress and her wife Jesseca 'Judy' Duppart finally give fans a look at their new bundle of joy more than a month after the hip-hop star gave birth to him.

AceShowbiz - Da Brat and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Duppart shared their joy after welcoming their first child together. More than a month after the rapper gave birth to their son True Legend, she and Judy finally gave fans a look at their new bundle of joy.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, the couple shared pictures from their photoshoot with PEOPLE magazine. One of the snaps showed them posing with their baby boy who was sleeping on Judy's lap.

Da Brat and Judy followed them up with cute images of True posing holding a mini microphone and radio as he slept soundly on top of a red background. "it was only right," so read the caption of the post.

In an interview with PEOPLE, meanwhile, Da Brat gushed over becoming a mother. "I'm 49, I'm high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can't have them, and I had a successful pregnancy," she said tearing up. "It's just an honor. He's such a blessing."

Judy, for her part, expressed her relief for living her true self now. "I was stuck in the closet for so many years, I thought I would never come out," she explained. "But I met somebody that gave me the courage to live in my own truth. Now I’m happily married."

Da Brat and Judy welcomed their son on July 6. "True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd was born 7/6/23 at 8:30pm coming it at 7k s 8oz , 20inches long and as PERFECT as ever," the couple announced alongside a video from the birth process. "We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

