 

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer 'Quickly Gathering' Evidence to Dismiss Assault Charges Following Arrest

Celebrity

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor and his legal team are collecting evidence in a bid to prove his innocence after he's taken into custody following a row with a woman.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors' lawyer insists her client will be cleared "imminently." The 33-year-old actor was apprehended in New York City on Saturday, March 25 after an alleged domestic dispute - but Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defence lawyer, has now claimed that "all charges will be dropped" in the case.

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry told PEOPLE.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

  Editors' Pick

The Hollywood star was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment over the weekend. A subsequent statement from the New York Police Department read, "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Despite this, a spokesperson for the actor insisted that he'd "done nothing wrong," adding that the "Creed III" star is determined to clear his name. The representative said, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

