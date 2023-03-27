 

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Late Son 'Kept His Signature Good Humor Up to the End'

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Late Son 'Kept His Signature Good Humor Up to the End'
Instagram
Celebrity

Nicholas Webber passed away over the weekend at the age of 43 following a struggle with gastric cancer and he maintained his 'signature good humor' to the very end.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Lloyd Webber adored his late son. Nicholas Webber died on Saturday, March 25, aged 43, following a battle with gastric cancer, and a rep for the 75-year-old composer has revealed details about his relationship with his eldest son.

"Andrew loved and admired Nick's talent as a composer and producer. And, most recently, Nick was instrumental in pulling off the production of the London cast recording of 'Bad Cinderella' - during the pandemic," the rep told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

Andrew and his son were always close, and Nicholas retained his sense of humour until the end of his life. Rick Miramontez, Andrew's spokesperson, continued, "They were close throughout Nick's life and according to Andrew, Nick kept his signature good humour up to the end and was eager to hear progress reports of 'Bad Cinderella' every time Andrew returned from New York during rehearsals."

  Editors' Pick

Andrew announced the passing of his son via a statement posted on social media. The award-winning composer wrote on Twitter, "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. -ALW (sic)."

Andrew previously revealed that Nicholas had been moved to a hospice. The composer confirmed the news on Instagram, explaining that his son was dealing with a "ghastly" bout of pneumonia. He said, "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick."

"He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away. I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hayden Panettiere Thought There's 'Something Seriously Wrong' With Her During Postpartum Depression

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Related Posts
Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Praying' as His Son Is 'Critically Ill' With Gastric Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Praying' as His Son Is 'Critically Ill' With Gastric Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber Working on New Music for King Charles' Coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber Working on New Music for King Charles' Coronation

Latest News
Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships
  • Mar 27, 2023

Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships

Olivia Wilde Hangs Out With Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles' Fling With Emily Ratajkowsi
  • Mar 27, 2023

Olivia Wilde Hangs Out With Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles' Fling With Emily Ratajkowsi

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer 'Quickly Gathering' Evidence to Dismiss Assault Charges Following Arrest
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer 'Quickly Gathering' Evidence to Dismiss Assault Charges Following Arrest

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Late Son 'Kept His Signature Good Humor Up to the End'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Late Son 'Kept His Signature Good Humor Up to the End'

Blac Chyna Shows Love to Mom Tokyo Toni for Complimenting Her Parenting
  • Mar 27, 2023

Blac Chyna Shows Love to Mom Tokyo Toni for Complimenting Her Parenting

Hayden Panettiere Thought There's 'Something Seriously Wrong' With Her During Postpartum Depression
  • Mar 27, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Thought There's 'Something Seriously Wrong' With Her During Postpartum Depression

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Olivia Wilde's Net Worth Revealed Amid Claims Jason Sudeikis Puts Her in 'Debt' in Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde's Net Worth Revealed Amid Claims Jason Sudeikis Puts Her in 'Debt' in Custody Battle