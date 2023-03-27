 

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail
Instagram
Celebrity

Taking to Twitter, the 'I'm a Mess' songstress shares a photo that shows what appears to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail, which is shipped from Miami.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha was left disgusted by one of the letters she received recently. The "I'm a Mess" songstress informed her online devotees that she got a mail with "used toilet paper" in it.

On Friday, March 24, the 33-year-old shared on Twitter an image that showed what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail, which was shipped from Miami. In the caption, she wrote, "Someone mailed me used toilet paper," adding a sick emoji.

Many have since reacted to the picture. One Twitter user jokingly told Bebe to "sniff it," to which she replied, "wtf no way." Someone else, meanwhile, urged her to wash her hands. In response, the musician wrote, "Bro I washed them like 10 times."

  Editors' Pick

Another individual asked Bebe whether she usually receives strange packages in the mail. She answered it by writing, "No this is insane. Like wtf."

That aside, Bebe announced her third studio album earlier this month. When speaking about the project, which will be released on April 28, she told Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast that it is starting "out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favorite '70s [sounds]."

"I grew up with immigrant parents, so we didn't really listen to '70s music that much," she explained further. "We listened to Albanian music, and then I did a deep dive into the '70s, and I was like, 'Wait, Fleetwood Mac? Diana Ross? What's going on?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
Related Posts
AMAs 2022: Bebe Rexha, Pink and Latto Turn Heads With Unique Looks on Red Carpet

AMAs 2022: Bebe Rexha, Pink and Latto Turn Heads With Unique Looks on Red Carpet

Bebe Rexha Playfully Reacts to Viral Meme About Her Crashing Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bebe Rexha Playfully Reacts to Viral Meme About Her Crashing Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bebe Rexha Admits to Feeling 'Embarrassed' With Her Current Weight

Bebe Rexha Admits to Feeling 'Embarrassed' With Her Current Weight

Bebe Rexha Learns to Grow Tomatoes in Backyard From Father

Bebe Rexha Learns to Grow Tomatoes in Backyard From Father

Latest News
Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is
  • Mar 27, 2023

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Prince Andrew Hopes to 'Fully Explain' His Association With Jeffrey Epstein in Tell-All Book
  • Mar 27, 2023

Prince Andrew Hopes to 'Fully Explain' His Association With Jeffrey Epstein in Tell-All Book

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail
  • Mar 27, 2023

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him
  • Mar 27, 2023

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her