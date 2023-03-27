 

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

MGM
The 'Don't Worry Darling' actress insists on cutting off her locks for her role in the Zach Braff-directed movie although the helmer and crew were against it.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh felt liberated to cut off her hair in "A Good Person". The 27-year-old star stars in the new drama film as Allison, a woman struggling to overcome an opiate addiction after being involved in a terrible accident, and early in the movie, her grief-stricken alter ego impulsively chops off her locks, and the actress admitted the scene was the "final key" to understanding her character.

Florence was adamant she cut her own hair although she could wear a wig. "Everyone was really anxious that it was the only take we'd have, but I found it really liberating. If anything, it was like the final key to unlocking this character. It took vanity out the window," she recalled to USA Today.

Florence could understand Allison's impulsive reaction because she's previously cut her own hair when feeling "low." She said, "For me, whenever I was particularly low as a teenager, I would do lots of quick fixes. I would buy things like nail kits or scissors and go onto YouTube and find out how to do it. I was just looking in any direction but the thing that was making me sad."

The "Don't Worry Darling" star has also admitted director Zach Braff was against her cutting her own hair. She recalled on "The Tonight Show", "I was like, 'Zach, I think I should chop my hair off at the beginning of the movie.' And he was like, 'The beginning of the movie - cool. That's not gonna work.' "

She told how Zach and the crew were worried about shooting the film in order if she cut her hair early in filming but she insisted, "You'll figure it out." The team had a big conversation and told the director, "This is insane. She can't do this. This is not helpful at all."

But Florence stuck to her guns and was allowed to chop her locks for the shoot.

