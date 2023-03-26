 

Nikki Sixx Confirms He's Joining Dolly Parton on Her Rock Album

The Motley Crue rocker has been added to the list of A-star guests on the upcoming studio album recorded by the '9 to 5' star following her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx becomes the latest artist to contribute to Dolly Parton's rock album. The "Girls, Girls, Girls" rocker has announced he has recorded a bass part on one of the tracks on the 77-year-old country pop legend's upcoming LP, which she wanted to make after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time. Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography," he tweeted this week.

The album also features a duet with Sir Elton John on his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", plus Sir Paul McCartney on the Beatles classic "Let It Be".

Dolly also recently admitted that "hopefully" she will be able to team up with Cher for the album and confirmed her goddaughter Miley Cyrus would "definitely" be on the record. She said, "We're definitely going to have her on." Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks will also feature.

During an appearance on "The View", she was asked if The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has added his pipes to a tune, to which she replied, "Well I'm doing my best to try and get him on ['Rock Star']. But I did his song anyway."

Pink and Brandi Carlile are lined up to perform on "Satisfaction" by the Stones. Dolly teased, "I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones' 'Satisfaction'] with me." The "9 to 5" singer added, "Stevie Nicks … we just finished our song last night."

