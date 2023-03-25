Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment

Cover Images/MICHAEL SIMON Celebrity

The singer reveals on her Twitter account some of harassing messages that the former Disney star's fans sent to her amid speculations that she was being shady to Selena in old Snapchat posts.

AceShowbiz - Justine Skye has had enough. The singer took to her Twitter account to reveal some of harassing messages that Selena Gomez's fans sent to her amid speculations that she was being shady to Selena in old Snapchat posts.

"This is currently what being send to my phone right now.. I'm sick of this," Justine wrote on Friday, March 24. She then posted two images featuring screenshots of random people telling her and "that little friend of yours," seemingly referring to Hailey Baldwin, to "shut your mouth."

Justine also faced backlash for shady old Snapchat posts. One of them saw Justine writing, "Making tiktoks every day like you haven't got a s***ty makeup brand to run? Hmmmm... just whack as hell." Fans believed that Justine was referencing the former Disney darling and her brand Rare Beauty.

Justine was additionally accused of commenting on Selena defending Hailey after the latter reached out to her due to death threats. "what a world we live in eh?" so Justine tweeted, adding a crying and laughing.

Shutting down the claims, Justine wrote, 'I wasn't being shady.. I was being honest. It is a crazy world we live in where nothing is enough for you all." She added, "you guys have ASSUMED ENOUGH and it's actually beyond insane at this point it's been going on for over a month. What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill our selves!?"

"No one says anything because there is no winning with you all but I'm f**king tired of this. It doesn't matter what ANYONE says you guys don't want to truth to be real… But the fact of the matter is you're all so wrong. Wrong for instigating and perpetuating this horrible narrative. Wrong for not only spewing hate on the internet but also having to deal with it irl.. this isn't a game and it's no longer funny. You're probably going to find something wrong with this too I'm sure but go ahead," she continued.

She also claimed that some people hacked her account. "And it was one of YOU because you've done it before in the past, so I know you're very proud of yourself for succeeding," she noted. "Good for you, fr. But that's not something I would ever do.. as many of you don't even know me like you say all the time."

Concluding her message, Justine wrote, "I've just been trying to ignore but I'm sick of this. If you actually do care and support someone who lives by non bullying and an advocate for mental health, you would educate and not continue to spread the hate you believe was being given to her. The only thing I'm actually sorry for is that you believe that, respectfully. God bless."

It arrived after Hailey thanked Selena for speaking out amid their beef rumors. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," the wife of Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram Story on Friday. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful."

"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she added. "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."

Hailey went on to note, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity." She concluded, "There is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Prior to this, Selena urged her fans to stop sending hate toward Hailey. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the "Only Murders in the Building" star said. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

