 

Ticketmaster Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over Insane Ticket Prices of Drake's Upcoming Tour

Filing the lawsuit is LPC Avocat Inc., which alleges in the legal docs that the entertainment company 'intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain.'

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake's fans are dragging Ticketmaster to court. It was unveiled a Canadian law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against the entertainment company over insane ticket prices of the rap star and 21 Savage's upcoming tour, "It's All a Blur".

Filing the lawsuit was LPC Avocat Inc. In the legal docs, which was obtained by Toronto Star, the Montreal-based law firm claimed that Ticketmaster "intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain."

The law firm also noted that a Montreal man purchased two "Official Platinum" seats for Drake's show at the Bell Centre on July 14 for $789.54 each. On the next day, a second show was added to Ticketmaster, but the same seats were allegedly listed for $350 less.

"Ticketmaster unilaterally decides which tickets it advertises and sells as 'Official Platinum' based on a given event," so read the complaint. "The result is that most, if not all, of the tickets advertised and sold as 'Official Platinum' are neither 'premium tickets' nor 'some of the best seats in the house' and are, in fact, just regular tickets sold by Ticketmaster at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith."

  Editors' Pick

The plaintiff alleged that Ticketmaster knew Drake would add a second show in Montreal. Sadly, they reportedly "concealed this information" to "squeeze out" as much money as possible from people who bought tickets for the first show.

The plaintiff is now seeking "compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for 'Official Platinum' tickets and what their regular price ought to have been." They also demand $300 per customer in punitive damages.

Drake caused an uproar after announcing his joint tour with 21 Savage earlier this month. Fans were baffled by the expensive ticket prices. Those who had early access to the tickets were not happy to find out that there were no tickets for less than $100.

Standard general admission tickets for nosebleed seats, which are the worst section, start at $137 and go up to $495+ as you get closer to the stage. Some others claimed that the ticket prices go as high as for $1,000.

