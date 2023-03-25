 

CeeLo Green Defends Himself Against Backlash After Falling Off a Horse at Birthday Party

The 'F**k You' hitmaker says he riding a horse to Shawty Lo's birthday party at an Atlanta club was meant to be 'funny' and he 'went through all the proper channels to make that happen.'

AceShowbiz - CeeLo Green a.k.a. Cee-Lo has spoken up after his horse stunt at a birthday party gone wrong. The singer/rapper has defended himself via Instagram after he was dragged online for riding a horse into late rapper Shawty Lo's birthday celebration at a club.

Posting a snap of him grinning to the camera on Friday, March 24, the 47-year-old said in the caption, "Yoooo so listen, y'all know me right? Y'all know I'm off the chain are you really that surprised?" He then explained his recent stunt, "#lol about the other night... I felt like it could be fun and funny to make a grand entrance on this beautiful animal for a very special occasion in our city of #atlanta ,a birthday party/ celebration of life for our deceased beloved, Shawty Lo (FYI I love animals of all kinds ,I actually live on a ranch) I was with friends and family who all know my sense of humor."

"That's how I show #love," so the record producer claimed. "We went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal." He added, "it should've been short and sweet but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is," before assuring, "I'm ok and yes the horse is ok as well."

"I'll chalk it up as another day at the office being.....me," he continued, before concluding his statement, "Thank you to all of the fans and supporters for your love and concern. Long live LO."

A few days prior, a video went viral of CeeLo falling off a horse while making an entrance to the birthday celebration for his late friend Shawty Lo. In the clip, the animal looked nervous around all the lights and partygoers, jolting around and slipping on the tile floor, causing the horse to buckle and sending the star crashing to the ground.

PETA soon called him out, with its Senior Vice President Lisa Lange issuing a harsh statement. "It doesn't take a genius to know that horses don't belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals," she said. She added, "If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA hopes it knocked some sense and compassion into him."

Singer Leona Lewis also weighed in on it, accusing CeeLo of "animal cruelty." She posted on her Story, "shame on you @ceelogreen this poor horse is lame and can't even walk. He's clearly terrified and being dragged around. Unbelievable how a truly sentient and beautiful creature is being degraded like this."

