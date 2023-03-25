 

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

When commemorating the special day, the pop star makes use of her social media platform to share a video of her singing the iconic 'Hoedown Throwdown' song from the series.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the premiere of "Hannah Montana". While commemorating the special day, the pop star made use of her social media account to reflect on her rise to fame.

On Friday, March 24, the "Flowers" hitmaker tweeted, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered." She added, "Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life."

The Twitter post included a short video clip of a grown up Miley, who recently celebrated the release of her new album "Endless Summer Vacation", on stage singing the iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" song from the series. The song was featured in "Hannah Montana: The Movie", which was released in theaters in 2009.

In the clip, Miley could be seen wearing an electric blue metallic catsuit with vibrant blue eyeshadow on her lids. "My dream is to sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'," so she said in the video. She then told the audience, "I can't remember how it goes. You tell me."

The lyrics came back to her as she rapped, "Pop it, lock it, polka dot it, country fivin', hip hop hip." The crowd later took over and sang the next line, prompting the "Wrecking Ball" singer to laugh and say, "Alright you're forgetting it too, I'm glad."

In a second post commemorating the anniversary, Miley shared images from "Hannah Montana". In the caption, she sweetly penned, "Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful! [black heart emoji]."

Earlier this month, it's reported that Miley's the "happiest she has been in a long time." A so-called inside source told PEOPLE, "She's the healthiest and happiest she's been in a long time."

The insider further said of Miley, who recently released a single titled "Flowers", in which she appears to talk about her broken marriage with Liam Hemsworth, "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken."

According to the source, Miley is finally ready to "tell her side of the story" after having "had time to process and heal" from her divorce from "The Hunger Games" actor in 2020. The former couple met in 2009 while filming the movie "The Last Song". They had an on-and-off relationship for years before tying the knot in December 2018.

