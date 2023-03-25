 

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing
Cover Images/Massimo Landucci
Movie

Following reports that she was fired due to 'breach of contract' for working on 'Argentina, 1985', the 'Avengers' exec producer claims she 'was silenced' by the company.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Alonso isn't going to leave Disney peacefully. The former Marvel veteran has warned the studio of "serious consequences" following her shocking termination due to alleged "breach of contract."

On Friday, March 24, Alonso's attorney Patty Glaser released a statement which read, "The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney's blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous."

"Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible," the attorney added, before warning the company, "Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly-in one forum or another."

  Editors' Pick

According to insiders, Alonso breached a 2018 agreement that included the company's standards of business conduct, which states that employees cannot work for competing studios, by working on "Argentina, 1985", which was produced by Amazon Studios. Alonso allegedly did not ask permission to work on the historical legal drama, nor did she give notice.

She was reportedly reminded repeatedly in writing that she was in violation of her contract, but she forged ahead anyway. "The idea that Disney both knew and approved her ability to work on ['Argentina, 1985'], then ostensibly say they have cause to fire her over an interview or two in support of that film, seems crazy," one former Disney film executive told Variety on the condition of anonymity.

Responding to the statement from Alonso's attorney, a Disney spokesperson told Deadline, "It's unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy." Instead of firing back, the rep added, "We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel Inspired by Grandma's WWII Story in September

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Related Posts
Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Latest News
Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas
  • Mar 25, 2023

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion
  • Mar 25, 2023

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere
  • Mar 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing
  • Mar 25, 2023

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing

Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel Inspired by Grandma's WWII Story in September
  • Mar 25, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel Inspired by Grandma's WWII Story in September

Jay-Z's Net Worth Soars to New Height: $2.5 Billion
  • Mar 25, 2023

Jay-Z's Net Worth Soars to New Height: $2.5 Billion

Most Read
Halle Bailey 'Shocked' by Racist Criticism Over Her 'Little Mermaid' Role
Movie

Halle Bailey 'Shocked' by Racist Criticism Over Her 'Little Mermaid' Role

Keanu Reeves Sliced Man's Head Open, Another Person Was Hit by Car on Set of 'John Wick 4'

Keanu Reeves Sliced Man's Head Open, Another Person Was Hit by Car on Set of 'John Wick 4'

KISS Biopic Set at Netflix for 2024

KISS Biopic Set at Netflix for 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea

Rachel Zegler Joins Comedy Disaster 'Y2K'

Rachel Zegler Joins Comedy Disaster 'Y2K'

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing