Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing

Following reports that she was fired due to 'breach of contract' for working on 'Argentina, 1985', the 'Avengers' exec producer claims she 'was silenced' by the company.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Alonso isn't going to leave Disney peacefully. The former Marvel veteran has warned the studio of "serious consequences" following her shocking termination due to alleged "breach of contract."

On Friday, March 24, Alonso's attorney Patty Glaser released a statement which read, "The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney's blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous."

"Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible," the attorney added, before warning the company, "Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly-in one forum or another."

According to insiders, Alonso breached a 2018 agreement that included the company's standards of business conduct, which states that employees cannot work for competing studios, by working on "Argentina, 1985", which was produced by Amazon Studios. Alonso allegedly did not ask permission to work on the historical legal drama, nor did she give notice.

She was reportedly reminded repeatedly in writing that she was in violation of her contract, but she forged ahead anyway. "The idea that Disney both knew and approved her ability to work on ['Argentina, 1985'], then ostensibly say they have cause to fire her over an interview or two in support of that film, seems crazy," one former Disney film executive told Variety on the condition of anonymity.

Responding to the statement from Alonso's attorney, a Disney spokesperson told Deadline, "It's unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy." Instead of firing back, the rep added, "We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio."

