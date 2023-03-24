 

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

When appearing on 'Jennifer Hudson Show', the 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' star reveals that he gets along with his wife's friends and loves it when she 'makes new friends.'

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham gushed over his wife Nicola Peltz's bestie Selena Gomez. In a new interview, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams revealed that he built a friendship with the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker whom he described as "sweet girl."

On Thursday, March 23, the 24-year-old former model made an appearance on "Jennifer Hudson Show", and had a chat with host Jennifer Hudson. When a topic about Selena was brought up during the sit-down, he responded by stating, "She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl."

While looking at a photo of him, his wife and Selena, Brooklyn further elaborated his statement, "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends." Revealing that he too became friends with Selena, he added, "We all get along."

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, was never shy to share moments of the "throuple" on Instagram. Earlier in January, she posted a fun celebration photo of them. Along with it, she wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our golden globe girlie." She continued, "so proud of you @selenagomez I love you so much!"

Selena has also made use of Instagram to reveal the bond the three shared. In January, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress let out a collection of snaps that saw her spending time with Nicola and Brooklyn.

One of the pictures saw the three of them sharing a big hug on a yacht while enjoying their vacation together. Another one showed the three of them huddling together on a railing net on the yacht. In the photo, Nicola was seen laying in between her husband and her bestie.

Accompanying the photos, Selena composed a simple caption that read, "Fine calls us a throuple." She added a "foreverplusone" hashtag. In the comment section, Nicola seemingly agreed to her throuple and forever plus one sayings by simply writing, "Facts." She added red heart emojis as well as a laughing emoji at the end.

