 

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
Instagram
Celebrity

Tokyo Toni takes issue with the 'Love Sex Magic' singer's sexy appearance at an Oscars after-party, seeing it as disrespectful towards her devout Christian husband.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Toni just can't seem to mind her own business. When she's not criticizing her own daughter Blac Chyna, the social media personality is weighing on another celebrity, this time Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

Tokyo apparently took issue with the 37-year-old singer/dancer's sexy appearance at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. During a discussion in a video, she called out the "Love Sex Magic" songstress.

"you can't look like a hot h*e with a Christian husband and vice versa," she said as noting that the NFL player is known for being a religious guy. "It's like you've been a Christian woman praising God all day and your man ran around with some Speedo on and tank top."

"You have to change your way with your husband. That's just the way it goes," she insisted. "It's called respect."

When another person argued that it seems Russell didn't see it as disrespectful, someone was heard saying of the athlete, "He's a simp," to which Tokyo agreed. "There's you go. He's a simp," Tokyo reiterated. "He's a total simp."

  Editors' Pick

"Because he allowed his wife to look like that," the 53-year-old further explained, referring to Ciara's very revealing dress at the Oscars party.

Ciara indeed drew mixed response with her sheer dress at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. At the March 12 event, she rocked a see-through halter dress with a plunging neckline by Dundas. The outfit, which featured a crystal cross-hatch design, revealed a tiny black thong underneath.

A few days later, the mother of three responded to the backlash over her sexy outfit. She posted a TikTok video featuring herself walking toward the camera as she was covered with a long white bed sheet. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

On the top of the clip, Ciara jokingly wrote, "How I'm pulling up to Vanity Fair next year." In the caption, she simply penned, "selective outrage."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Related Posts
Russell Wilson and Ciara Sing and Dance With 300 Inmates During Maximum Security Prison Visit

Russell Wilson and Ciara Sing and Dance With 300 Inmates During Maximum Security Prison Visit

Fans Love Russell Wilson's Sweet Response to Ciara's Birthday Tribute to Him

Fans Love Russell Wilson's Sweet Response to Ciara's Birthday Tribute to Him

Russell Wilson Shares Cryptic Post After Being Roasted for Bragging About Working Out During Flight

Russell Wilson Shares Cryptic Post After Being Roasted for Bragging About Working Out During Flight

See Russell Wilson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His 'Amazing Wife' Ciara

See Russell Wilson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His 'Amazing Wife' Ciara

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders
  • Mar 24, 2023

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea
  • Mar 24, 2023

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown