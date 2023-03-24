Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Instagram Celebrity

Tokyo Toni takes issue with the 'Love Sex Magic' singer's sexy appearance at an Oscars after-party, seeing it as disrespectful towards her devout Christian husband.

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Toni just can't seem to mind her own business. When she's not criticizing her own daughter Blac Chyna, the social media personality is weighing on another celebrity, this time Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

Tokyo apparently took issue with the 37-year-old singer/dancer's sexy appearance at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. During a discussion in a video, she called out the "Love Sex Magic" songstress.

"you can't look like a hot h*e with a Christian husband and vice versa," she said as noting that the NFL player is known for being a religious guy. "It's like you've been a Christian woman praising God all day and your man ran around with some Speedo on and tank top."

"You have to change your way with your husband. That's just the way it goes," she insisted. "It's called respect."

When another person argued that it seems Russell didn't see it as disrespectful, someone was heard saying of the athlete, "He's a simp," to which Tokyo agreed. "There's you go. He's a simp," Tokyo reiterated. "He's a total simp."

"Because he allowed his wife to look like that," the 53-year-old further explained, referring to Ciara's very revealing dress at the Oscars party.

Ciara indeed drew mixed response with her sheer dress at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. At the March 12 event, she rocked a see-through halter dress with a plunging neckline by Dundas. The outfit, which featured a crystal cross-hatch design, revealed a tiny black thong underneath.

A few days later, the mother of three responded to the backlash over her sexy outfit. She posted a TikTok video featuring herself walking toward the camera as she was covered with a long white bed sheet. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

On the top of the clip, Ciara jokingly wrote, "How I'm pulling up to Vanity Fair next year." In the caption, she simply penned, "selective outrage."

