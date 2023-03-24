 

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The three-time Wimbledon champion says in his new tell-all documentary 'Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker' how he was feeling when model and waitress Angela Ermakova showed up with a baby bump.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boris Becker says he was stunned when the Russian model who had his lovechild showed up "heavily pregnant" eight months after their infamous restaurant fling. The three-time Wimbledon champion, had Anna Ermakova, now 23, after she was conceived with model and waitress Angela Ermakova at London's Nobu in June 1999, while Boris' first wife Barbara was pregnant with the couple's second son, Elias, now 23.

Boris says in his new tell-all documentary "Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker" how he was left reeling when Angela showed up with a baby bump, "She came in, she had a big coat on. She took the coat off and she was heavily pregnant. You just can't believe it. The wake-up call came very late."

  Editors' Pick

Boris and Angela's fling also came after he had been knocked out of Wimbledon by Pat Rafter, and he said in his 2003 autobiography "The Player" she seduced him with the "look of the hunter". The ex-tennis ace – released in December from prison in the UK after he was convicted of hiding £2.5 million in assets during his bankruptcy proceedings – added in the memoir the one-night stand took place after Barbara, now 56, had checked into hospital experiencing pains while pregnant with the couple's son Elias.

He said, "(Angela) looked directly at me, the look of the hunter that said, 'I want you'. There she was again, walking twice past the bar. And again this look. A little while later she left her table for the toilet. I followed behind. Five minutes small talk and then straight away into the nearest possible place and down to business. Afterwards she went off, I had another beer, paid and went back to my hotel. As there wasn’t any news from the hospital I went to bed around 2am. In the morning I went to Barbara: the pains were a false alarm. We packed up our things and left England. As to the consequences of the previous evening I didn't have a second thought."

Boris got a letter from Angela eight months later telling him she was pregnant before he travelled to London to meet her, and she had their daughter Anna in March 2000, and he and Barbara wife divorced a year later. Dad-of-four Boris, now dating risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, also had son Amadeus, 13, with Sharlely 'Lilly' Becker before they split in 2018, and Noah, 29, with Barbara.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
Related Posts
Boris Becker Reunited With His Mom in Germany After Released From Jail

Boris Becker Reunited With His Mom in Germany After Released From Jail

Boris Becker Details the Horror of Being in Prison in Interview

Boris Becker Details the Horror of Being in Prison in Interview

Boris Becker Might Marry GF to Avoid Repayments to Creditors Following Jail Release

Boris Becker Might Marry GF to Avoid Repayments to Creditors Following Jail Release

Boris Becker Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Following Jail Release

Boris Becker Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Following Jail Release

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
  • Mar 24, 2023

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors
  • Mar 24, 2023

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown