Kim Kardashian Accidentally Hits Sister Kylie Jenner With a Golf Club

The 'Kardashians' stars, who attended an SZA concert together in California together, are practicing their putting skills in a new video posted to the SKIMS founder's TikTok page.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's caddie moment went wrong. "The Kardashians" stars were practicing their putting skills in a new video posted to the SKIMS founder's TikTok page on Wednesday, March 23.

The clip saw Kim and her sister Kylie playing around with golf clubs. At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was walking by just when the 42-year-old took a big swing with her club.

Kim unintentionally whacked her younger sister right in the gut. Fortunately, the mom of four's stroke seemed to be gentle enough for Kylie to walk away just fine. Still, Kylie was surprised by the sudden hit, but then laughed off the blunder. Kim, meanwhile, appeared to be unaware of the incident as she turned away while smiling. "Snooze and miss the moment," Kim wrote in the caption.

After watching the funny clip, fans were amused. "Kim and Kylie are so cute," one person commented. "Literally the cutest duo. Ever!" a second person commented, with one saying, "Kimmie and Kylie! I'm here for it!"

Kim and Kylie made the TikTok video together as they attended an SZA concert together in California on Wednesday. In Instagram Stories, the Hulu reality stars could be seen holding hands and smiled at each other as they mouthed the lyrics to SZA's song, "Nobody Gets Me."

For the outing, Kim donned a short-sleeved crocodile jacquard catsuit from the Alaia spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with the high-neck piece with a long black fur, suede coat and a pair of gray Yeezy croc ankle boots. Kylie, meanwhile, opted for a white T-shirt and a cream corset. She completed her style with gray pants and black shades.

Recently, Kim announced the songwriter's collaboration with SKIMS. "SZA for SKIMS," Kim wrote on Wednesday alongside a series of photos of the songwriter posing in a brown bodysuit by the brand.

