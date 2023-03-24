 

Kim Kardashian Accidentally Hits Sister Kylie Jenner With a Golf Club

Kim Kardashian Accidentally Hits Sister Kylie Jenner With a Golf Club
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' stars, who attended an SZA concert together in California together, are practicing their putting skills in a new video posted to the SKIMS founder's TikTok page.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's caddie moment went wrong. "The Kardashians" stars were practicing their putting skills in a new video posted to the SKIMS founder's TikTok page on Wednesday, March 23.

The clip saw Kim and her sister Kylie playing around with golf clubs. At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was walking by just when the 42-year-old took a big swing with her club.

Kim unintentionally whacked her younger sister right in the gut. Fortunately, the mom of four's stroke seemed to be gentle enough for Kylie to walk away just fine. Still, Kylie was surprised by the sudden hit, but then laughed off the blunder. Kim, meanwhile, appeared to be unaware of the incident as she turned away while smiling. "Snooze and miss the moment," Kim wrote in the caption.

After watching the funny clip, fans were amused. "Kim and Kylie are so cute," one person commented. "Literally the cutest duo. Ever!" a second person commented, with one saying, "Kimmie and Kylie! I'm here for it!"

  Editors' Pick

Kim and Kylie made the TikTok video together as they attended an SZA concert together in California on Wednesday. In Instagram Stories, the Hulu reality stars could be seen holding hands and smiled at each other as they mouthed the lyrics to SZA's song, "Nobody Gets Me."

For the outing, Kim donned a short-sleeved crocodile jacquard catsuit from the Alaia spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with the high-neck piece with a long black fur, suede coat and a pair of gray Yeezy croc ankle boots. Kylie, meanwhile, opted for a white T-shirt and a cream corset. She completed her style with gray pants and black shades.

Recently, Kim announced the songwriter's collaboration with SKIMS. "SZA for SKIMS," Kim wrote on Wednesday alongside a series of photos of the songwriter posing in a brown bodysuit by the brand.

You can share this post!

You might also like

KISS Biopic Set at Netflix for 2024

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian May Attend 2023 Met Gala, Is 'Embarrassed' by Report She's 'Banned'

Kim Kardashian May Attend 2023 Met Gala, Is 'Embarrassed' by Report She's 'Banned'

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint So Happy to Meet Soccer Idols Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and More

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint So Happy to Meet Soccer Idols Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and More

Kim Kardashian Sends 'SOS' as She Reportedly Looks Bored When Taking Son to Arsenal's Game

Kim Kardashian Sends 'SOS' as She Reportedly Looks Bored When Taking Son to Arsenal's Game

Kim Kardashian 'Glad' for Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Relationship

Kim Kardashian 'Glad' for Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Relationship

Latest News
Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
  • Mar 24, 2023

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors
  • Mar 24, 2023

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday
  • Mar 24, 2023

Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV
  • Mar 24, 2023

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project
  • Mar 24, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown