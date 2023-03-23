 

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Headlining the latest ads for SKIMS' Fits Everybody collection, the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker expressed excitement about working with 'a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.'

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has flaunted her enviable curves for SKIMS. The "Kill Bill" songstress, who was dubbed "Woman of the Moment" by founder Kim Kardashian, made a steamy appearance for the clothing brand's latest campaign as she stripped down to promote its Fits Everybody collection.

On Wednesday, March 22, SKIMS published Fits Everybody collection's latest promos via Instagram. One post presented SZA posing effortlessly while wearing the brand's signature dark brown matching underwear set from the collection. A short clip, meanwhile, saw her modeling the shapewear's viral Square Neck Bodysuit in Onyx.

Another post offered a better look at SZA's effort in showing off the collection's "comfortable and sexy" brown matching undies set. In the released pictures, the 33-year-old singer and songwriter could also be seen donning gold jewelry.

SZA became the latest global superstar SKIMS chose for their famous campaign as part of the brand's effort to align with key moments in pop culture. Of her involvement, she stated, "I'm excited to be in Skims' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy."

On the reason why SZA was chosen, founder Kim explained in a press release. "SZA's honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled." The reality-star-turned-beauty-mogul continued, "She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in Skims' latest campaign."

SKIMS' co-founder and CEO Jens Grede sounded a similar compliment. "SZA is a defining voice in popular culture today, a multifaceted artist who's an inspiration to women everywhere," Jens stated. "We are thrilled to spotlight SZA in this campaign as we believe she embodies the values of SKIMS."

On the day SKIMS released her sexy ads, SZA took to her Instagram account to share a series of shots from the campaign. Accompanying four promo photos, she wrote a simple caption that read, "Feelin fine and comfy in my @SKIMS grateful to be included in their new campaign wearing Fits Everybody."

