Tyson Fury and Wife Paris Announce Baby No. 7's Name
The 35-year-old heavyweight champion boxer and his 33-year-old reality star partner Paris welcomed their latest addition into the world back on September 18.

AceShowbiz - Paris Fury and Tyson Fury's seventh child is called Prince Rico Paris Fury. After welcoming their latest addition into the world on September 18, the 35-year-old heavyweight champion boxer and his 33-year-old reality star partner have revealed the tot's name, which is a nod to the sportsman's late cousin, Rico Burton.

Paris told OK! magazine, "All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it's also really personal to Tyson. We also added my name because I've had seven kids and I still haven't had one named after me, so Tyson thought, 'Come on, it's about time!'"

The couple are also parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and two-year-old Athena. Tyson actually missed Prince Rico's arrival due to his training.

Paris revealed, "Usually he's there by my side, but he had to bail out because he’s fully immersed in training at camp. He was there until a few hours before Rico was born. Things were going quite slowly, so it seemed like the baby wasn't going to come until the next day. Tyson left and my mum came in, she was my second birthing partner. His dad came in and saw him soon after."

Paris hasn't ruled out adding to their brood in the future and has hit back at trolls who criticise them for having a huge family. She said, "Every time we have another he says, 'No more Paris! It's too hard!' "But then the child will get to nursery age and I always think 'Oh I'd like a newborn!'. I've always wanted a big family. I've seen a few negative comments saying, 'Oh they’ve got so many kids' but we're looking after them, we're feeding them, I protect them all. They’re all happy and healthy and they all love each other, so I don't see the problem."

Their eldest has been playing mum with her little brother. Paris said, "Venezuela is really interested in the baby. She keeps playing with him and feeding him – I think she sees him as a little doll. The kids are all really good with him actually. We're just trying to keep things safe and keep him out of reach because one of them will probably try and put him in a doll’s pram one of these days!"

